Chicago Fire transfer Carlos Terán to Brazilian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Chicago Fire FC have transferred defender Carlos Terán to Brazilian Série B side Athletico Paranaense, the club announced Monday.

The Colombian center back posted 5g/1a in 90 appearances (all competitions) for Chicago since originally joining in August 2020 from Colombian side Envigado FC.

The 24-year-old former Colombian youth international signed a new contract with Chicago in April 2023, but started only seven matches this season under new Fire head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter, often sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Sam Rogers has paired with Jack Elliott in central defense for much of the year. The club also recently acquired Canadian international Joel Waterman from CF Montréal.

"This is a great opportunity for Carlos to continue building his career," said Berhalter. "We thank him for his contributions to the club over the past five seasons and wish him the best moving forward."