Baltasar Rodríguez golazo bails out Miami | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Rodríguez's world-class finish earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 30.

With a heavily rotated Inter Miami CF trailing at D.C. United , the Argentine midfielder came off the bench to help the Herons snatch a 1-1 draw with a stunning strike from distance.

Acquired on loan from Argentine top-flight side Racing Club in March, Rodríguez's maiden goal for Miami was one for the ages.

It also kept the Herons in the hunt for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference and provided momentum ahead of Wednesday's Leagues Cup semifinal against Florida Derby rivals Orlando City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).

"Obviously happy for Baltasar, not only for the goal but also for the way he came in, the impact he had, and the situation he created," head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters post-match.

"He had some discomfort during the week, so today we gave him minutes to see how he felt. Fortunately, he finished well, which is also an important sign for us – that he ended the game in good shape with the minutes he played."