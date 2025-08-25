Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 30

With respect to the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” the Matchday 30 nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday were not throwing away their shot. Vote here for your favorite golazo.

Jackson Hopkins: The 21-year-old homegrown started up front, wore the captain’s armband and scored a stunner, first taking a phenomenal first touch before unleashing a venomous strike to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead over Inter Miami CF.

Baltasar Rodríguez: The Herons earned a point at Audi Field thanks to the Argentine midfielder, who got on the end of a Rodrigo De Paul corner kick and volleyed a sublime equalizer into the top corner from distance.

Son Heung-Min: The South Korean superstar is a world-class player, so it's no surprise that his first MLS goal was world-class – a perfectly placed free kick over the FC Dallas wall and into the top corner in a 1-1 draw.