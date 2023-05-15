Team of the Matchday: Rivalry Week brings out best in Kansas City, Montréal

Rivalry Week produced high-stakes clashes throughout Matchday 12, and Sporting Kansas City and CF Montréal responded to earn Team of the Matchday presented by Audi high honors.

SKC, behind one goal and one assist from winger Dániel Sallói, beat Minnesota United FC via a 3-0 scoreline to further distance themselves from their season-opening, 10-game winless start. For now, “The Nicest Rivalry In Sports” bragging rights remain at Children Mercy’s Park.

Montréal, for the second time in five days, beat Canadian Classique rival Toronto FC, securing a 2-0 win in league play after also booking a Canadian Championship semifinal spot midweek over the Reds. Head coach Hernán Losada’s team is six games unbeaten across all competitions, with center back George Campbell notching assists in back-to-back victories for his new team after overcoming a long-term injury.

One more Rivalry Week game: Charlotte FC winger Justin Meram scored twice in a 3-1 win at Atlanta United, coming up huge against his former team and notably muting any celebrations out of a sign of respect. The veteran joined Charlotte late last month in a trade from Real Salt Lake.