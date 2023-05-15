Team of the Matchday: Rivalry Week brings out best in Kansas City, Montréal

Rivalry Week produced high-stakes clashes throughout Matchday 12, and Sporting Kansas City and CF Montréal responded to earn Team of the Matchday presented by Audi high honors.
SKC, behind one goal and one assist from winger Dániel Sallói, beat Minnesota United FC via a 3-0 scoreline to further distance themselves from their season-opening, 10-game winless start. For now, “The Nicest Rivalry In Sports” bragging rights remain at Children Mercy’s Park.
Montréal, for the second time in five days, beat Canadian Classique rival Toronto FC, securing a 2-0 win in league play after also booking a Canadian Championship semifinal spot midweek over the Reds. Head coach Hernán Losada’s team is six games unbeaten across all competitions, with center back George Campbell notching assists in back-to-back victories for his new team after overcoming a long-term injury.
New York turned red Saturday night in the first of MLS's two new-coach-bump victories, with Red Bulls attacker Omir Fernandez scoring the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over NYCFC to start the Troy Lesesne era on a high note. Chicago Fire FC struck a similar spark as Frank Klopas’ third managerial tenure begins, beating new rival St. Louis CITY SC 1-0 behind a man-of-the-match performance from Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri (0g/1a).
The Portland Timbers further asserted their place in this year’s Cascadia Cup, breezing past Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 as club-record signing Evander scored his first MLS brace. In the California Clásico, the LA Galaxy enjoyed a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes that included midfielder Riqui Puig pulling the strings.
One more Rivalry Week game: Charlotte FC winger Justin Meram scored twice in a 3-1 win at Atlanta United, coming up huge against his former team and notably muting any celebrations out of a sign of respect. The veteran joined Charlotte late last month in a trade from Real Salt Lake.
In non-rivalry clashes, LAFC stormed to a 3-0 win at RSL as forward Dénis Bouanga scored a long-distance golazo to race into the Golden Boot presented by Audi league (nine goals on the year). Black & Gold goalkeeper John McCarthy pitched a five-save shutout, shaking off an in-game knock.
Two All-Star fullbacks round out the 3-4-3 formation: Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner and Seattle Sounders FC right back Alex Roldan. Wagner’s left-footed strike started a 2-1 comeback win at the Colorado Rapids, and Roldan’s late service resulted in a 1-0 win over nine-man Houston Dynamo FC.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): John McCarthy (LAFC) - Kai Wagner (PHI), George Campbell (MTL), Alex Roldan (SEA) - Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI), Riqui Puig (LA), Evander (POR), Omir Fernandez (RBNY) - Dániel Sallói (SKC), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Justin Meram (CLT)
Coach: Hernán Losada (MTL)
Bench: Roman Bürki (STL), Dany Rosero (SKC), Rafael Czichos (CHI), Darlington Nagbe (CLB), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Ted Ku-DiPietro (DC), Julián Carranza (PHI), Jesús Ferreira (DAL), Duncan McGuire (ORL)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.