Charlotte FC acquire forward Justin Meram from Real Salt Lake

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CLT receive: Justin Meram

Justin Meram RSL receive: Up to $350k GAM

Justin Meram will soon play for a fifth MLS club, as it was announced Thursday evening that the veteran forward has been traded from Real Salt Lake to Charlotte FC.

The deal, completed before the league’s Primary Transfer Window closed Monday, sees RSL get $200,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season. RSL could receive an additional $150k in conditional-based GAM as well.

Meram, 34, has played in MLS since 2011 and has 51 goals and 52 assists across 334 regular-season appearances (230 starts). The Iraq international has played at Columbus Crew, Orlando City SC, Atlanta United and RSL. While Meram mostly came off the bench at RSL this year, he had 10 goal contributions (3g/7a) last season for the Western Conference club.

At Charlotte, Meram gives head coach Christian Lattanzio’s group depth at winger alongside DP Kamil Józwiak and U22 Initiative signing Kerwin Vargas. They’ve also got former No. 1 SuperDraft pick Ben Bender and McKinze Gaines as options out wide.

Meram, who is in his 13th MLS season, initially turned pro via the 2011 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. That’s when the Crew selected him No. 15 overall (first round) out of the University of Michigan.