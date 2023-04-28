Charlotte FC acquire forward Justin Meram from Real Salt Lake

Justin Meram
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • CLT receive: Justin Meram
  • RSL receive: Up to $350k GAM

Justin Meram will soon play for a fifth MLS club, as it was announced Thursday evening that the veteran forward has been traded from Real Salt Lake to Charlotte FC.

The deal, completed before the league’s Primary Transfer Window closed Monday, sees RSL get $200,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next season. RSL could receive an additional $150k in conditional-based GAM as well.

Meram, 34, has played in MLS since 2011 and has 51 goals and 52 assists across 334 regular-season appearances (230 starts). The Iraq international has played at Columbus Crew, Orlando City SC, Atlanta United and RSL. While Meram mostly came off the bench at RSL this year, he had 10 goal contributions (3g/7a) last season for the Western Conference club.

At Charlotte, Meram gives head coach Christian Lattanzio’s group depth at winger alongside DP Kamil Józwiak and U22 Initiative signing Kerwin Vargas. They’ve also got former No. 1 SuperDraft pick Ben Bender and McKinze Gaines as options out wide.

Meram, who is in his 13th MLS season, initially turned pro via the 2011 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. That’s when the Crew selected him No. 15 overall (first round) out of the University of Michigan.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Real Salt Lake Justin Meram

Related Stories

DC United sign captain Steven Birnbaum to contract extension 
Sporting Kansas City sign forward Stephen Afrifa
Official: FC Cincinnati's Brenner completes club-record transfer to Udinese
More News
More News
Charlotte FC acquire forward Justin Meram from Real Salt Lake
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire forward Justin Meram from Real Salt Lake
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
2023 US Open Cup draw: MLS clubs learn Round of 32 opponent
US Open Cup

2023 US Open Cup draw: MLS clubs learn Round of 32 opponent
DC United sign captain Steven Birnbaum to contract extension 
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign captain Steven Birnbaum to contract extension 
MLS NEXT welcomes two Texas expansion clubs for 2023-24 season

MLS NEXT welcomes two Texas expansion clubs for 2023-24 season
Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 10
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 10
More News
Video
Video
Game Changers: Hany Mukhtar's quest to "stay on top" in MLS
1:54

Game Changers: Hany Mukhtar's quest to "stay on top" in MLS
Top storylines heading into Matchday 10 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 10 | Headlines
Cristian Espinoza has leveled up for the San Jose Earthquakes | Quicker Stats 
0:50

Cristian Espinoza has leveled up for the San Jose Earthquakes | Quicker Stats 
WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Matchday 9?
1:41

WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Matchday 9?
More Video