"Vengeful" Peter Vermes: Sporting KC quieting doubters after second straight win

SKC manager and sporting director Peter Vermes doesn’t want to say he told you so, but … actually, a part of him loves silencing the critics.

“Make no mistake about it, there's a side of me that is vengeful, for sure,” Vermes said after the match. “I want to show everybody that we are that good. And I know inside the locker room, inside the group that we want to show everybody that we are that good.”

Vermes has been resolute in his belief that once his team got healthy they'd be able to show what he’s repeatedly said – SKC are a quality side, even if they opened with a 0W-7L-3D record to start the year.

And the proof has come in back-to-back league wins where Sporting had all three Designated Players on the field at the same time. In fact, Vermes had the luxury Saturday of bringing Gadi Kinda off the bench, and the Israeli international iced the win with his first goal of the season. That came after Dany Rosero and Daniel Salloi struck inside the opening 22 minutes to put the hosts in front 3-0.