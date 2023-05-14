Portland Timbers: Evander shows what "he's capable of" in Cascadia Cup win

We've seen this story before. After a slow start to the season, the Portland Timbers are picking up steam.

They were electric straight out of the gates Saturday night at Providence Park. Franck Boli opened the scoring after just 79 seconds, setting the stage for a 3-1 Cascadia Cup win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC as part of MLS Rivalry Week.

The turnaround? Well, it's in large part down to the form of Evander. Signed in the offseason for a club-record transfer fee (reported $10 million), the Brazilian playmaker struggled to hit the ground running in MLS. But three goals and two assists in his last three games have changed not just the narrative, but momentum in the Rose City. After winning just one of their first seven games, they've now won three of their last five.

"Every game I'm feeling much more comfortable with the team," the Designated Player said after notching a brace against Vancouver. "The team understands the way I play as well, so we're getting this connection and hopefully I can give much more goals and assists for the team, and of course going for the victory, which is most important."