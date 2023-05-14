Top 10: Josef Martínez makes more MLS history with Inter Miami

23MLS_MIA_Martinez_Sider
MLSsoccer staff

The goals keep on coming for Josef Martínez – and with them, the milestones.

A week after netting a brace that made him the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to reach 100 regular-season goals, Inter Miami CF's Venezuelan forward hit another scoring landmark in Matchday 12:

MLS ALL-TIME GOAL SCORERS

1) Chris Wondolowski - 171 goals
2) Landon Donovan - 145 goals
3) Kei Kamara - 143 goals
4) Jeff Cunningham - 134 goals
5) Jaime Moreno - 133 goals
6) Bradley Wright-Phillips - 117 goals
7) Ante Razov - 114 goals
8) Jason Kreis - 108 goals
9) Dwayne De Rosario - 104 goals
T-10) Josef Martínez - 101 goals
T-10) Taylor Twellman - 101 goals

By tapping in David Ruiz's service for a 2-1 Herons lead over the New England Revolution, Martínez scored goal No. 101 in the league. He's now tied for 10th all-time in MLS along with former Revs striker and current MLS Season Pass broadcaster Taylor Twellman.

Josef and Miami ultimately secured their third straight league win – and fifth straight win overall – at DRV PNK Stadium. Martínez's goal just before halftime stood as the game-winner.

Goal: J. Martínez vs. NE, 44'

MIA-Martinez-Josef-HEA-1080x1080
Josef Martínez
Forward · Inter Miami CF
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Josef Martinez Matchday

Related Stories

Adrian Heath slams "criminal" Minnesota United mistakes after latest loss
New York Red Bulls make New York City FC "shut up" in derby victory
"Vengeful" Peter Vermes: Sporting KC quieting doubters after second straight win
More News
More News
Adrian Heath slams "criminal" Minnesota United mistakes after latest loss

Adrian Heath slams "criminal" Minnesota United mistakes after latest loss
New York Red Bulls make New York City FC "shut up" in derby victory

New York Red Bulls make New York City FC "shut up" in derby victory
"Vengeful" Peter Vermes: Sporting KC quieting doubters after second straight win

"Vengeful" Peter Vermes: Sporting KC quieting doubters after second straight win
Toronto FC searching for "positive light" after another Canadian Classique defeat

Toronto FC searching for "positive light" after another Canadian Classique defeat
Pineda: Atlanta United must improve "intensity" to stop losing skid

Pineda: Atlanta United must improve "intensity" to stop losing skid
Top 10: Josef Martínez makes more MLS history with Inter Miami

Top 10: Josef Martínez makes more MLS history with Inter Miami
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 13, 2023
6:50

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 13, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Football Club | May 13, 2023
6:55

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Football Club | May 13, 2023
PK Goal: M. Bogusz vs. RSL, 87'
0:50

PK Goal: M. Bogusz vs. RSL, 87'
Red Card: J. Bueno vs. COL, 90+14'
0:48

Red Card: J. Bueno vs. COL, 90+14'
More Video