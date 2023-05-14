Top 10: Josef Martínez makes more MLS history with Inter Miami

The goals keep on coming for Josef Martínez – and with them, the milestones.
A week after netting a brace that made him the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to reach 100 regular-season goals, Inter Miami CF's Venezuelan forward hit another scoring landmark in Matchday 12:
MLS ALL-TIME GOAL SCORERS
1) Chris Wondolowski - 171 goals
2) Landon Donovan - 145 goals
3) Kei Kamara - 143 goals
4) Jeff Cunningham - 134 goals
5) Jaime Moreno - 133 goals
6) Bradley Wright-Phillips - 117 goals
7) Ante Razov - 114 goals
8) Jason Kreis - 108 goals
9) Dwayne De Rosario - 104 goals
T-10) Josef Martínez - 101 goals
T-10) Taylor Twellman - 101 goals
By tapping in David Ruiz's service for a 2-1 Herons lead over the New England Revolution, Martínez scored goal No. 101 in the league. He's now tied for 10th all-time in MLS along with former Revs striker and current MLS Season Pass broadcaster Taylor Twellman.
Josef and Miami ultimately secured their third straight league win – and fifth straight win overall – at DRV PNK Stadium. Martínez's goal just before halftime stood as the game-winner.
Goal: J. Martínez vs. NE, 44'