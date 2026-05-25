Hennadii Synchuk caps epic Montréal comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

CF Montréal may have built some season-defining momentum before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Down two goals in second-half stoppage time, CFMTL scored twice to snatch a wild 4-4 draw at D.C. United, with Hennadii Synchuk's 96th-minute strike earning Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 15.

Prince Owusu was the hero for Montréal at Audi Field, scoring a hat trick and dishing the assist on Synchuk's dramatic point-clinching goal.

With the result, the Bleu-blanc-noir enter the World Cup pause 11th in the Eastern Conference with 14 points (4W-8L-2D record) – four shy of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots.

Montréal return to action on July 8 with a visit to Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals.