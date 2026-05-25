Nashville set the pace, Zaha's swan song & more from Matchday 15

It’s been a high-intensity sprint to this point, and players, coaches and staff alike will be grateful for the extensive rest and reflection ahead, before the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race resumes in mid-July.

For the next 52 days, the world’s biggest and most popular tournament will play out at 16 venues across the continent, including five MLS stadiums, plus many more facilities utilized for training bases, viewing parties and more.

After 15 rapid-fire matchdays, Major League Soccer hit the pause button Sunday night, calling a timeout not quite halfway through the 2026 campaign as the 2026 FIFA World Cup looms across North America. On Monday, participating players – including a long list from this league – must report to their respective national team camps for final preparations.

“A lot of these experiences that you go through, you have to become sort of battle-tested, and we're exposing a lot of guys to those elements.”

“We're really proud of the group, the mentality that they're putting in, the contributions that we're getting from multiple players, the amount of experience in big games that guys are getting,” said Callaghan. “That's going to pay real big dividends for us as we move into this second part when we resume.

Freshly robbed of their venerable linchpin Maxi Moralez by a tragic ACL tear , NYCFC were plenty good here, tabbing more ball possession and superior expected goals, particularly down the stretch. You might have thought it was a US men’s national team starter in goal for Nashville, not NYCFC, based on the shot-stopping of Brian Schwake , the previously-unheralded young ‘keeper who we reckon outshone his opposite number Matt Freese on balance.

Maxwell Woledzi thumped home a powerful header to claim the points, his first career MLS goal and a fitting reminder that the Ghanaian center back’s been arguably the league’s premier defensive signing of the year thus far. And the pinpoint cross came from Bryan Acosta , the veteran midfielder’s third goal contribution in as many matches, the Honduran having really stepped up with usual starters Eddy Tagseth and Patrick Yazbek out injured.

While we’re all quite accustomed to raving, with good reason, about stars like Hany Mukhtar , Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza , this win epitomized the sturdy collective crafted by head coach B.J. Callaghan & Co.

With Saturday’s tight 2-1 victory over New York City FC , the Coyotes are unbeaten in their last eight, undefeated at GEODIS Park (6W-0L-1D) and still own just one single solitary loss in league play (10W-1L-3D).

Your current MLS pacesetters as we slide into a nearly two-month World Cup side quest: Nashville SC , just a single point ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps FC on 33 points from their first 14 matches.

What tosses all that in the shade, however, is the injury concern that prompted an early exit for Lionel Messi , as millions – maybe billions – of eyes around the world will watch and wait for news of the GOAT’s status ahead of Argentina’s Mundial title defense.

Milan Iloski bagged a hat trick in the most defense-optional first half you’ll lay eyes on, only for the grizzled legend himself, Luis Suárez , to roll back the years with a hattie of his own as IMCF pulled away down the stretch. A game that has few equals in MLS history .

That’s the closest thing to an explication we can muster for the Herons’ unhinged 6-4 win over Philly Sunday night, last year’s MLS Cup presented by Audi and Supporters’ Shield winners throwing down an unprecedented eight combined goals in the first half as tropical showers washed across Nu Stadium.

FC SIXinnatti

Fifty minutes in, and things were looking pretty, pretty good for Orlando City on Saturday night.

Locked in an Eastern Conference dogfight with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, one of the league’s more imposing venues, the central Floridians had just drawn level at 2-2 via Martín Ojeda’s second strike of the night. They’d made the perfect start to the game, pressing high to discomfit Cincy and snatch an early lead, while another such tally had been chalked off by an offside decision.

Then… well, then Evander dialed up his Evander-ness to 11.

FCC’s Brazilian maestro tore Orlando's wobbly defense to shreds, scoring his second strike and assisting on two others as Cincy reeled off four unanswered goals to shell their visitors by a final score of 6-2 that was not at all a fluke, as their expected-goals total of 5 suggests. Evander finished the night with an astonishing five goal contributions (2g/3a) and 10 key passes; for perspective, Anders Dreyer leads MLS in that category with 44 TOTAL this season.

“He's taken his game to another level in this moment,” head coach Pat Noonan said of his side’s silky No. 10, “with production, with consistency in his play, and the scary thing is, there's more.”

This W lifts Noonan’s men to seventh in the East going into the World Cup pause, a timely course correction after their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign sapped their league fortunes. The Ohioans have scored at least two goals in eight straight matches, and while the fact that they only won three of those games is an indictment of their defensive frailties, Cincy look a lot more like the trophy contenders we expected in 2026.