Nashville set the pace, Zaha's swan song & more from Matchday 15

And… breathe, everybody.
After 15 rapid-fire matchdays, Major League Soccer hit the pause button Sunday night, calling a timeout not quite halfway through the 2026 campaign as the 2026 FIFA World Cup looms across North America. On Monday, participating players – including a long list from this league – must report to their respective national team camps for final preparations.
For the next 52 days, the world’s biggest and most popular tournament will play out at 16 venues across the continent, including five MLS stadiums, plus many more facilities utilized for training bases, viewing parties and more.
It’s been a high-intensity sprint to this point, and players, coaches and staff alike will be grateful for the extensive rest and reflection ahead, before the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race resumes in mid-July.
Here’s how the first half wrapped.
Music City chorus
Your current MLS pacesetters as we slide into a nearly two-month World Cup side quest: Nashville SC, just a single point ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps FC on 33 points from their first 14 matches.
With Saturday’s tight 2-1 victory over New York City FC, the Coyotes are unbeaten in their last eight, undefeated at GEODIS Park (6W-0L-1D) and still own just one single solitary loss in league play (10W-1L-3D).
While we’re all quite accustomed to raving, with good reason, about stars like Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza, this win epitomized the sturdy collective crafted by head coach B.J. Callaghan & Co.
Maxwell Woledzi thumped home a powerful header to claim the points, his first career MLS goal and a fitting reminder that the Ghanaian center back’s been arguably the league’s premier defensive signing of the year thus far. And the pinpoint cross came from Bryan Acosta, the veteran midfielder’s third goal contribution in as many matches, the Honduran having really stepped up with usual starters Eddy Tagseth and Patrick Yazbek out injured.
Freshly robbed of their venerable linchpin Maxi Moralez by a tragic ACL tear, NYCFC were plenty good here, tabbing more ball possession and superior expected goals, particularly down the stretch. You might have thought it was a US men’s national team starter in goal for Nashville, not NYCFC, based on the shot-stopping of Brian Schwake, the previously-unheralded young ‘keeper who we reckon outshone his opposite number Matt Freese on balance.
“We're really proud of the group, the mentality that they're putting in, the contributions that we're getting from multiple players, the amount of experience in big games that guys are getting,” said Callaghan. “That's going to pay real big dividends for us as we move into this second part when we resume.
“A lot of these experiences that you go through, you have to become sort of battle-tested, and we're exposing a lot of guys to those elements.”
Miami maelstrom
Inter Miami and the Philadelphia Union apparently watched Saturday’s battery of wild results and decided to one-up everyone.
That’s the closest thing to an explication we can muster for the Herons’ unhinged 6-4 win over Philly Sunday night, last year’s MLS Cup presented by Audi and Supporters’ Shield winners throwing down an unprecedented eight combined goals in the first half as tropical showers washed across Nu Stadium.
Milan Iloski bagged a hat trick in the most defense-optional first half you’ll lay eyes on, only for the grizzled legend himself, Luis Suárez, to roll back the years with a hattie of his own as IMCF pulled away down the stretch. A game that has few equals in MLS history.
What tosses all that in the shade, however, is the injury concern that prompted an early exit for Lionel Messi, as millions – maybe billions – of eyes around the world will watch and wait for news of the GOAT’s status ahead of Argentina’s Mundial title defense.
FC SIXinnatti
Fifty minutes in, and things were looking pretty, pretty good for Orlando City on Saturday night.
Locked in an Eastern Conference dogfight with FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, one of the league’s more imposing venues, the central Floridians had just drawn level at 2-2 via Martín Ojeda’s second strike of the night. They’d made the perfect start to the game, pressing high to discomfit Cincy and snatch an early lead, while another such tally had been chalked off by an offside decision.
Then… well, then Evander dialed up his Evander-ness to 11.
FCC’s Brazilian maestro tore Orlando's wobbly defense to shreds, scoring his second strike and assisting on two others as Cincy reeled off four unanswered goals to shell their visitors by a final score of 6-2 that was not at all a fluke, as their expected-goals total of 5 suggests. Evander finished the night with an astonishing five goal contributions (2g/3a) and 10 key passes; for perspective, Anders Dreyer leads MLS in that category with 44 TOTAL this season.
“He's taken his game to another level in this moment,” head coach Pat Noonan said of his side’s silky No. 10, “with production, with consistency in his play, and the scary thing is, there's more.”
This W lifts Noonan’s men to seventh in the East going into the World Cup pause, a timely course correction after their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign sapped their league fortunes. The Ohioans have scored at least two goals in eight straight matches, and while the fact that they only won three of those games is an indictment of their defensive frailties, Cincy look a lot more like the trophy contenders we expected in 2026.
As for Orlando… they’re well below the playoff line at 4W-9L-2D, have conceded by far the most goals in MLS (44 in 15 games, a record-smashing pace), and will surely contemplate comprehensive changes during the break. At least they’ve got Antoine Griezmann and a US Open Cup semifinal in September to look forward to.
Wilf says goodbye
Some 13 minutes into Charlotte FC’s 1-0 defeat of New England on Saturday, Wilfried Zaha looked primed to delight the 24,640 fans at Bank of America Stadium.
Receiving a pass in a dangerous pocket just outside the Revolution’s penalty box, the Ivorian-English star got double-teamed, yet immediately left both defenders for dead with a genius swivel that allowed an open shot at close range. Alas, with goalkeeper Matt Turner at his mercy, Zaha fired his finish straight into the goalkeeper’s gloves.
Skillful, promising, committed, just not quite fully clicking: It felt like a summation of his mercurial 17 months or so on loan in North Carolina. The English Premier League legend announced his departure with a classy social-media post on Sunday, and while The Crown still bagged the win, digging up a deserved goal from Idan Toklomati and hanging on at the end after a costly David Schnegg red card handed the Revs the advantage for the final stages, we’re left with a vague sense of ‘what might have been.'
As usual, Zaha was the most fouled player on the pitch – he’s the most-fouled player in the league and has regularly complained about officiating – and conjured up some decent chances for himself and others with his unmistakable quality.
CLT are in the playoff places at sixth in the East and are undoubtedly better when he’s on the pitch. Yet they’re essentially playing .500 ball, with just a +1 goal differential, and Zaha’s 13g/14a in 44 regular-season games is good but not quite good enough for the club to make him an offer he can’t refuse, instead opening up a Designated Player spot for the summer market.
With his Galatasaray contract up, Zaha is a free agent and can’t be blamed for exploring the open market, either. Maybe he wants to go home to London. Maybe he wants to find one more big payday. Heck, maybe he’ll even wind up somewhere else in MLS come July. Wouldn’t that be intriguing?
District of Chaos
We have a confession to make.
It’s a dirty, some might even say shameful habit, one that likely disgusts the purists. But we just love sloppy, slipshod defenses. Not for any team we’d be supporting ourselves, mind you; this is very openly the preference of a neutral observer who values drama, wide-open tempos, and goals upon goals above all.
So despite the guts on display in Nashville and the freewheeling fun of Cincy-Orlando, D.C. United 4-4 CF Montréal is our must-watch of the weekend – a spicy, messy smorgasbord of a match at rainy Audi Field in which the hosts led 3-1 in the 51st, then 4-2 as second-half injury time arrived, yet still managed to fumble away two points in a highly entertaining manner.
That’s because the excellent Prince Owusu would not be denied, notching a hat trick thanks to a VAR penalty-kick decision before teeing up Hennadii Synchuk for a point-blank equalizer in the 96th minute. I’m not sure either of these teams are making the postseason. But I sure had fun.
Around the grounds
Nashville top the East and league table. Out West, the Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes share the lead on 32 points (though the ‘Caps own pole position thanks to a game in hand and thus a slightly higher points-per-game average) after both banked confident intra-conference road wins on Saturday.
VWFC made fast work of San Diego FC, 4-2, via a first-half brace from Brian White, while it was a Preston Judd double that steadied the Quakes’ ship for a 3-1 defeat of the Portland Timbers also made possible by six saves from Brazilian goalie Daniel.
Those excellent ‘Caps are the only team who’ve beaten FC Dallas lately. Even with spearhead Petar Musa already off to join Croatia’s World Cup squad, the North Texans churned out a 2-1 win at Colorado Saturday to cap a 4W-1L-0D May and climb up to fourth place in the West. We’ve seen enough: FCD are legit.