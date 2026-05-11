Team of the Matchday: Portland Timbers, New England Revolution set club records

Stars set records to earn their spot on the Matchday 12 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Daniel (SJ) - Mamadou Fofana (NE), Dylan Nealis (RBNY), Andy Nájar (NSH) - Hannes Wolf (NYC), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Rodrigo De Paul (MIA), Warren Madrigal (NSH) - Gabriel Pec (LA), Kevin Kelsy (POR), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Marko Mitrović (NE)
Bench: Duran Ferree (SD), Kaick (DAL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Carles Gil (NE), Pep Biel (CLT), James Rodríguez (MIN), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Kristoffer Velde (POR), Emilio Aristizábal (TOR)
Team highlights
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul got Inter Miami CF back in the win column with 1g/2a each in a 4-2 victory at Toronto FC, pushing the Herons’ road point total to a league-best 19 points (6W-1L-1D).
Hannes Wolf snapped New York City FC’s seven-match winless streak with his first career hat trick in a 3-0 win over the Columbus Crew.
The Portland Timbers made history, notching the largest margin of victory in club history with a 6-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City, courtesy of 2g/2a from Kevin Kelsy.
Records continued to be broken in Foxborough, where first-year head coach Marko Mitrović has led the New England Revolution to a club-record 6W-0L-0D start at Gillette Stadium. They earned a 2-1 triumph over the Philadelphia Union, aided by a stellar goal-line clearance from Mamadou Fofana.
In the same vein, Dylan Nealis produced an acrobatic goal-line clearance for Red Bull New York in a 3-1 victory at Chicago Fire FC.
Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn made his USMNT case on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, scoring two bangers in a 4-1 win at LAFC.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Pec netted twice within five minutes to initiate LA Galaxy's 2-1 comeback victory at Atlanta United.
Continuing the trend, Warren Madrigal played super-sub for Nashville SC with a late brace in a 2-2 draw against D.C. United. Andy Nájar provided the equalizing assist.
Finally, Daniel made four saves for the San Jose Earthquakes to secure a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, including a stunning double save in the second half.