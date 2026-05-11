Team of the Matchday: Portland Timbers, New England Revolution set club records

Team highlights

The Portland Timbers made history, notching the largest margin of victory in club history with a 6-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City , courtesy of 2g/2a from Kevin Kelsy .

Records continued to be broken in Foxborough, where first-year head coach Marko Mitrović has led the New England Revolution to a club-record 6W-0L-0D start at Gillette Stadium. They earned a 2-1 triumph over the Philadelphia Union, aided by a stellar goal-line clearance from Mamadou Fofana.