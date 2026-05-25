Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15

The final MLS matchday before the 2026 FIFA World Cup brought some stellar goals.
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Guilherme: Nestling perfectly in the bottom corner, Guilherme's strike helped Houston Dynamo FC claim a 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy.
Martín Ojeda: It was a day to forget for Orlando City, but Martín Ojeda's pinpoint free-kick helped cushion their 6-2 loss at FC Cincinnati.
Luis Suárez: Turning back the clock in Inter Miami CF's 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Union, Suárez rifled home a chested volley as part of a hat trick.
Preston Judd: Back to goal? No problem for a powerful finish from San Jose Earthquakes striker Preston Judd in a 3-1 win at the Portland Timbers.