Brian White enters MLS record books before World Cup break

In his final chance to impress before the 2026 FIFA World Cup , Brian White entered the MLS record books.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC ’s All-Star striker produced 2g/2a in Saturday’s 4-2 win at San Diego FC , reaching 10g/2a on the year to become the third American player in league history to score at least 10 goals in four-straight seasons .

Brian White nets his second goal of the night! @WhitecapsFC double their lead! pic.twitter.com/1qJbKs94y4

White's consistent goal-scoring form with the ‘Caps has put the 30-year-old in the conversation for a spot on the USMNT’s World Cup squad.

While he hasn’t featured under head coach Mauricio Pochettino since the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and will reportedly miss out on the final 26-man roster, White put in a statement performance.

And it came at the perfect time, snapping a four-game scoreless streak ahead of the month-long World Cup break.