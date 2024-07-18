Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy, Inter Miami gain momentum

Midweek MLS often means goals galore, and that was again the case Wednesday night for Matchday 27.
Strikers Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union) and Josef Martínez (CF Montréal) all came up clutch, spearheading the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Benteke tallied 2g/1a as D.C. completed a 3-2 comeback victory at Minnesota United FC, putting him one goal off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
Cavan Sullivan’s historic debut stole the show at Subaru Park, but only after Baribo netted his first MLS hat trick in Philly’s 5-1 demolition of the injury-plagued New England Revolution.
Following a lengthy weather delay, Martínez scored twice off the bench as Montréal snatched a 2-2 draw at the New York Red Bulls. He’s now eighth on the all-time MLS goals leaderboard with 110 tallies.
FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola contributed 1g/1a in a 3-1 win over rival Austin FC, helping his team capture the Copa Tejas trophy. Meanwhile, LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec tallied two assists as they won 3-2 over the Colorado Rapids and grabbed the Western Conference lead.
Inter Miami CF midfielder Federico Redondo scored twice in a 3-1 win over Toronto FC, making up for Lionel Messi’s injury-imposed (ankle) absence. Miami also returned to the Supporters’ Shield summit, aided by Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady making eight saves in a 1-0 victory at previous leaders FC Cincinnati.
Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera’s equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw at LAFC, and Daniel Steres became a Houston Dynamo FC super-sub when his goal sealed a 1-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes.
Seattle Sounders FC defender Jon Bell scored in a 2-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC, marking their fifth-straight victory. Lastly, left back Kai Wagner provided three assists in Philly's rout of New England.
Greg Vanney earned Coach of the Matchday honors after LA took the West mantle from El Tráfico rival LAFC.
Team of the Matchday (4-3-3, left to right): Chris Brady (CHI) - Kai Wagner (PHI), Jon Bell (SEA), Brayan Vera (RSL), Daniel Steres (HOU) - Paul Arriola (DAL), Federico Redondo (MIA), Gabriel Pec (LA) - Christian Benteke (DC), Tai Baribo (PHI), Josef Martínez (MTL)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Riqui Puig (LA), Diego Gómez (MIA), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL), Talles Magno (NYC), Ramiro Enrique (ORL), Joseph Paintsil (LA)
