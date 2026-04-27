Team of the Matchday: German stars shine, Golden Boot race heats up

Superstar strikers stole the spotlight during Matchday 10 to earn their spot on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Matt Turner (NE) - Kye Rowles (DC), Alex Bonetig (POR), Andy Najar (NSH) - Timo Werner (SJ), Marco Reus (LA), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Max Arfsten (CLB) - Kévin Denkey (CIN), Brian White (VAN), Sam Surridge (NSH)
Coach: Bruce Arena (SJ)
Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Sean Zawadzki (CLB), Tristan Muyumba (ATL), Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Carles Gil (NE), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Jordan Morris (SEA), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Myrto Uzuni (ATX)
Team highlights
The San Jose Earthquakes extended their MLS-record start to the season under legendary head coach Bruce Arena, capturing a ninth win in 10 matches and equaling a league record five road victories to open a season with their 3-2 triumph at St. Louis CITY SC. Blockbuster offseason acquisition Timo Werner led the way with 2g/1a, including a world-class volley.
Fellow German icon Marco Reus spearheaded the LA Galaxy’s 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire with a stunning free kick followed by a game-winning penalty.
Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge played super-sub, netting a brace to draw level atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race (nine goals) in a 4-2 victory over Charlotte FC. Meanwhile, right back Andy Najar turned provider with two assists for the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinalists.
FC Cincinnati striker Kévin Denkey netted both goals in a 2-0 win over Red Bull New York. It was his second brace in four days and tied Luciano Acosta for the most game-winning goals in club history (11).
Continuing the trend, Brian White kept pace in the Golden Boot race (eight goals) with two tallies in Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 3-1 victory over visiting Colorado Rapids.
Not to be outdone, Philip Zinckernagel tallied 2g/1a on Saturday as Chicago Fire FC routed Sporting Kansas City, 5-0, at Soldier Field.
Columbus Crew wideman Max Arfsten scored on a breakaway before playing a cross that forced a Philadelphia Union own goal, powering the hosts to a 2-0 triumph.
Defenders brought some late-game drama, as Kye Rowles headed home a 90th-minute winner in D.C. United’s 3-2 victory over Orlando City. Meanwhile, Alex Bonetig bundled in a 96th-minute winner in the Portland Timbers' 2-1 victory at San Diego FC.
Finally, New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner continued to make his case for the USMNT starting job at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He made nine saves in a 1-1 draw that denied Inter Miami CF their first win at Nu Stadium.