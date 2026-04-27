Team of the Matchday: German stars shine, Golden Boot race heats up

Superstar strikers stole the spotlight during Matchday 10 to earn their spot on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

The San Jose Earthquakes extended their MLS-record start to the season under legendary head coach Bruce Arena, capturing a ninth win in 10 matches and equaling a league record five road victories to open a season with their 3-2 triumph at St. Louis CITY SC. Blockbuster offseason acquisition Timo Werner led the way with 2g/1a, including a world-class volley.

Fellow German icon Marco Reus spearheaded the LA Galaxy’s 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire with a stunning free kick followed by a game-winning penalty.

FC Cincinnati striker Kévin Denkey netted both goals in a 2-0 win over Red Bull New York. It was his second brace in four days and tied Luciano Acosta for the most game-winning goals in club history (11).