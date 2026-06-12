World Cup: Son Heung-min, South Korea rally past Czechia

LAFC star Son Heung-min and South Korea kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia on Thursday at Estadio Guadalajara, rallying from a second-half deficit to claim all three points.

With the victory, South Korea joined Mexico atop Group A after El Tri opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa earlier Thursday.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Hwang In-beom fueled South Korea's comeback with a goal and an assist, leveling the match with a brilliant solo effort before setting up Oh Hyeon-gyu's 80th-minute game-winner.

Son, meanwhile, was a consistent threat throughout the match as South Korea controlled play. The LAFC forward nearly opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a long-range effort, then had a clean look on goal early in the second half that forced a reaction save.