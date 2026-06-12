World Cup: Son Heung-min, South Korea rally past Czechia

LAFC star Son Heung-min and South Korea kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia on Thursday at Estadio Guadalajara, rallying from a second-half deficit to claim all three points.
With the victory, South Korea joined Mexico atop Group A after El Tri opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa earlier Thursday.
Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Hwang In-beom fueled South Korea's comeback with a goal and an assist, leveling the match with a brilliant solo effort before setting up Oh Hyeon-gyu's 80th-minute game-winner.
Son, meanwhile, was a consistent threat throughout the match as South Korea controlled play. The LAFC forward nearly opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a long-range effort, then had a clean look on goal early in the second half that forced a reaction save.
Son joined LAFC in late 2025 as MLS's league-record signing following a decorated run with Tottenham Hotspur, where he became a club icon and one of the Premier League's top attacking players. The South Korean captain has been a fixture for his national team, tallying 56 goals in 146 international appearances heading into Thursday's World Cup opener.
Hwang kicked off South Korea's comeback on Thursday in the 67th minute, responding to Czechia's 59th-minute opener from Ladislav Krejčí. The former Whitecaps Designated Player drove at the defense, beat two defenders with skillful footwork, and delicately chipped home the equalizer.
The winning goal arrived in the 80th minute as Hwang picked out substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu with a dangerous cross. Oh met it from close range and his shot took a slight touch off the goalkeeper on its way into the net.
Son and South Korea will look to take another step toward the knockrounds on June 18, when they meet Mexico at Estadio Guadalajara in a crucial Group A clash between the group's two opening-match winners. They'll close out their group-stage campaign against South Africa on June 24 at Monterrey Stadium.