Go time: USMNT arrive at World Cup opener vs. Paraguay

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It’s only 15 miles from the famous Hollywood Sign on Mount Lee down to the shimmering, space-age NFL venue dubbed Los Angeles Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

“Something is growing in the group, and what we can tell so far, until today, that all the conditions are very positive, and we are so happy on the preparation.”

“Now is the moment that they need to prepare in an emotional and mental way, and I think everyone knows how to be ready. I think now they don't need an external motivation or inspirational speech.

“I said, ‘don't expect an unbelievable speech Friday.’ No, I am the opposite,” the Argentine head coach told reporters during his pregame press conference on Thursday.

Yet even here, in the heart of La-La Land, Mauricio Pochettino warned his US men’s national team squad that he won’t be delivering any rousing, cinematic pep talk before they begin what they hope will be a historic tournament against Paraguay on Friday evening (9 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

“My expectation is tomorrow is going to be a very tough game … Paraguay is only competitive, aggressive, you know – they have good quality, a great coach.”

“I know very well the mentality, the aggression, the competitiveness,” said Pochettino. “I think Paraguay showed in the qualification for this World Cup how tough [they are] to play against, and how they performed so well. They beat Argentina, Brazil.

Poch’s point: It’s the work his team has stacked up over many years, both collectively and as individuals, that will see them through this massive moment in their personal and professional lives. And it will indeed be work to defeat one of South America’s most tenacious competitors, he added, praising Gustavo Alfaro’s Albirroja, a side packed with MLS standouts like Miguel Almirón and Andrés Cubas .

“We have worked on every aspect of the team's preparation: physical, mental and emotional. The emotional side plays a fundamental role in a tournament like this, so I believe we are in good shape across the board.”

“It’s crucial not to look at the finish line before you actually get there; you have to build the dream. We’ve already built it during our preparation, but now we need to solidify it through the competition starting tomorrow.

“For us, the most important thing is always believing in oneself, having the mindset that you can do a good job, but knowing you have to take it step by step,” Pochettino said in Spanish.

Yet none of them have donned that kit for a World Cup game on home soil. It’s rarified air for any player, and Pochettino spoke about how he and his staff have cultivated belief that this group can achieve something special.

Thirteen members of the USMNT roster can call on their journey together in the 2022 World Cup to calm the nerves; “the experience has calmed me down a bit,” noted Christian Pulisic at the USMNT’s base camp earlier in the day.

Playing with passion

The veteran manager was much more at ease with those sorts of philosophical topics than anything resembling hard information about this crucial opening match.

Asked about his choice of a starting goalkeeper between Matt Freese and Matt Turner – both of whom said earlier in the week that they don’t know who will get the nod on Friday – Poch said he’s made that decision, along with the rest of his starting XI, but wouldn’t spill a single detail.

“I do not want to tell you,” Pochettino said with a cheeky grin.

A few minutes before, he’d been even more evasive about center back Chris Richards, confirming that the FC Dallas product is available for selection after rehabbing an ankle injury, but claiming not to have decided whether he will start.

One thing Pochettino is certain about: That his Yanks will have full-throated support on home soil, pointing to the large, vibrant crowds that cheered them on in send-off friendlies vs. Senegal and Germany. What will really inspire the co-host nation above all, though, is success.

“It's contagious, and we need to play with passion,” Pochettino said. “It’s so important – by playing with passion, and to translate, to make the fans feel proud about what they are seeing on the field, I think it is to create that emotional relationship, and then you will do the rest, to try to encourage the people to celebrate. But we need to win.