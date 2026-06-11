World Cup party begins with Mexico downing South Africa

Julián Quiñones made history in the ninth minute, scoring the first goal of the competition after beating goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from just inside the box.

El Tri dominated nine-man South Africa for a 2-0 victory in Thursday's tournament opener, giving the record three-time World Cup hosts a dream start in front of a raucous crowd of 80,824 fans in Mexico City.

MEXICO SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇲🇽 It's Julián Quiñones in the scoresheet! pic.twitter.com/SnoP04ltFP

With Chicago Fire FC All-Star defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the starting XI, South Africa helped El Tri's cause even more after going down a man early in the second half.

Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole saw a 50th-minute red card for a DOGSO foul on Fire product Brian Gutiérrez, who became the first MLS homegrown to start the opening match of a World Cup for Mexico since former Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC center back Carlos Salcedo in 2018.