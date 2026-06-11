Chicago's Mbekezeli Mbokazi makes World Cup debut with South Africa

Mbekezeli Mbokazi checked off a major milestone on Thursday in Mexico City.

South Africa finished the contest with nine men after Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane were both red-carded in the second half.

The 2026 MLS All-Star defender was arguably Bafana Bafana's best player, showing off his diverse skill set amid goals from El Tri forwards Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez in the tournament's opening match.

The Chicago Fire FC center back played his first-ever FIFA World Cup game, going the full 90 minutes for South Africa in a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico that began Group A action.

No DNA just RSA 🇿🇦 Proud of you no matter the result, Mbo ❤️ #cf97 pic.twitter.com/UDR8uuxuRn

MLS form

Mbokazi, 20, joined Chicago ahead of the 2026 season from South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates on a U22 Initiative deal.

He has hit the ground running in MLS, starting 12 games as Chicago sit third in the Eastern Conference table at the World Cup break (26 points).

Mbokazi's form helped him make South Africa's World Cup roster, earning the call from manager Hugo Broos alongside Philadelphia Union center back Olwethu Makhanya.

He now has 11 caps and was a key starter during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations run.

Next up

South Africa's next World Cup match arrives on June 18 when they face Czechia at Atlanta Stadium, home of Atlanta United. Points will be at a premium, as the expanded tournament format sees 32 teams make the knockout rounds.