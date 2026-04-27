Marco Reus! LA Galaxy star shows class is permanent

Marco Reus rolled back the clock to lead the LA Galaxy to victory.
The legendary German midfielder played the hero on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, scoring twice in a 2-1 home win over Real Salt Lake.
“The key was to not give up,” Reus told Apple TV postgame. “We spoke about it before the game , the goal is to not give up, to give 100%.
"And in the end, we won it, so very proud of the team.”
Big moments
In a game where the Galaxy struggled in front of goal, Reus got the job done against a tricky RSL team. The 36-year-old got things started in the ninth minute by curling an excellent free kick from just outside the box.
“Nothing special, honestly,” Reus said of his set-piece stunner. “Just concentration about what I did and just practice free kicks. The same situation, I know it’s a nice game, but the feeling is the same even in training.
"For me, always trying to do it perfectly. Sometimes it’s going well, sometimes not, but that’s life.”
A Zavier Gozo-created own goal leveled the score right before halftime, and in the second half, the Galaxy seemed destined for another draw and pair of dropped points at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Against the run of play, however, Elijah Wynder was fouled, and the Galaxy were rewarded with a late penalty.
Reus, wearing the captain’s armband, came forward in the 85th minute for his first penalty in MLS. He converted, netting his second MLS brace and handing the Galaxy a late win while improving to 4g/3a on the season.
“I think Gabby [Pec], Joe (Paintsil) always wants to score and wants to shoot the penalty,” said the Borussia Dortmund legend. “But I felt good, and then I took the ball, and my goal is always to help the team. And today, finally, with a win.”
Shining bright
Sunday saw a matchup with lots of stars on both sides, and there were flashes of brilliance near both goals. The 18-year-old Gozo looked electric as an attacking right wing back for RSL, and backed up shouts for a shock, last-minute USMNT call-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Paintsil, who's aiming to make Ghana's squad for this summer's tournament, also had his moments for the Galaxy and nearly produced a moment of magic in the final stages of the match.
But it was Reus who shone brightest.
“The other guys are our grinders, they're hard workers. They're the facilitators of the game," said head coach Greg Vanney. "But Marco is the creative guy who sees something different.
“... He obviously has his experience, knowledge, and understanding of space and where to go. So for us, he just brings something that nobody else on the field brings for us.”