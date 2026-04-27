Marco Reus! LA Galaxy star shows class is permanent

"And in the end, we won it, so very proud of the team.”

“The key was to not give up,” Reus told Apple TV postgame. “We spoke about it before the game , the goal is to not give up, to give 100%.

The legendary German midfielder played the hero on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, scoring twice in a 2-1 home win over Real Salt Lake .

Big moments

In a game where the Galaxy struggled in front of goal, Reus got the job done against a tricky RSL team. The 36-year-old got things started in the ninth minute by curling an excellent free kick from just outside the box.

“Nothing special, honestly,” Reus said of his set-piece stunner. “Just concentration about what I did and just practice free kicks. The same situation, I know it’s a nice game, but the feeling is the same even in training.

"For me, always trying to do it perfectly. Sometimes it’s going well, sometimes not, but that’s life.”

A Zavier Gozo-created own goal leveled the score right before halftime, and in the second half, the Galaxy seemed destined for another draw and pair of dropped points at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Against the run of play, however, Elijah Wynder was fouled, and the Galaxy were rewarded with a late penalty.

Reus, wearing the captain’s armband, came forward in the 85th minute for his first penalty in MLS. He converted, netting his second MLS brace and handing the Galaxy a late win while improving to 4g/3a on the season.