Canada preach calm before historic home World Cup

TORONTO – Alistair Johnston knows how to talk. The former CF Montréal and Nashville SC defender has done reporter-style hits with TSN’s SportCentre in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup , even voicing highlight packages on air.

“I think it's good having this home World Cup, seeing already in the week leading up to it, the fans, the excitement. I think the guys can already tell that this is a little bit different. Just the police escorts that we had to get to this training facility were a little bit different.”

“With young guys, you try and talk them through it, but it's one of those that's really difficult to experience until you're out there,” Johnston, who played at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, told reporters this week of the 13 players on Canada’s squad that haven't played on the sport’s grandest stage before.

But on Friday, when the CanMNT funnel into a bus flanked by a substantial police motorcade for the ride to Toronto Stadium, it will finally feel real. The anthems before their opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina will play, followed by a historic kickoff for the co-hosts just a few minutes later (3 pm ET | TSN, FOX).

Yet, even with the gift of the gab, an outstanding vocabulary and a soccer career that has brought him across Canada, the U.S. and Scotland, the Celtic FC fullback can’t describe the feeling of playing in a World Cup. For as much of a leader as he is within the Canadian men’s national team , there’s no way to fully encapsulate the tournament's emotions.

“We’ve had a really good record at the pitch as well. I think we can definitely use that to our advantage with our fans behind us.”

“We can definitely use our home advantage playing in Canada, playing at a familiar pitch, in familiar surroundings at a stadium where we've played so many times,” said defender Luc de Fougerolles, likely to start in place of Moïse Bombito, who continues to recover from a broken leg suffered in October.

Then on Friday, the vibes will shift. World Cup fever is set to explode across the country.

On Thursday, it was as easy a session as players will have in the unrelenting tactics head coach Jesse Marsch employs, instead focused on set pieces and tactical outlooks, preparing to combat Bosnia and Herzegovina’s strengths.

“It hasn’t felt like it,” Nelson chuckled when asked about the World Cup anticipation. “I’m sure it will hit when the anthems come on against Bosnia on Friday.”

Austin FC winger Jayden Nelson , named to the roster on Tuesday as an injury replacement for Marcelo Flores, encapsulated that dynamic.

While some things have changed in recent days, marking the third straight week the CanMNT have been together before the World Cup, the group has remained remarkably calm.

Canada’s moment on the world stage is here. 🇨🇦 Friday. Toronto. History to be made. pic.twitter.com/V8fklfEXNW

History beckons

When Marsch spoke to reporters after last week's 1–1 draw against Ireland in their final pre-World Cup friendly, he stayed away from the injury questions.

Intentionally, Marsch preached positivity, choosing to remain focused on the strong depth available rather than on the likelihood that former Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout Alphonso Davies, Bombito and others would be held out of the first match.

“I'm going to be positive,” Marsch told reporters, a mantra that has stuck with the team through the final week of preparations. “I'm not here to take a bunch of negative questions... This group is really strong, really committed; they're fit and ready to push. I love this team and yeah, we've got to score some goals, but we will.”

Marsch knows the quality Canada have, showing significant strides since he took over in 2024.

There's also the reality Canada are chasing their first-ever World Cup point, having gone three-and-out during the country's previous trips to the 1986 and 2022 tournaments.

But if all goes to plan, Canada can inspire a nation on Friday vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. A potentially historic moment awaits Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and his teammates.

“I wish I were in those stands right now when I was young,” Crépeau said as Canada trained in front of fans and local youth players earlier this week.