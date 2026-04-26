Red-hot Timo Werner helps San Jose make more history

Timo Werner is keeping the historically good vibes going in San Jose.
The German superstar stayed red-hot in Saturday's 3-2 win at St. Louis CITY SC, scoring his first MLS brace and adding an assist.
Werner stepped up big in the second half after the Quakes fell behind 2-1 at Energizer Park. The 30-year-old potted a penalty kick to equalize, then slid home a highlight-reel volley in the 83rd minute to secure the three points.
Werner has now produced at least a goal and an assist in three straight games, becoming the first Earthquakes player ever to do so.
In total, he has 4g/5a in just over 450 minutes.
“He's an experienced player. He's played in World Cups,” manager Bruce Arena said postgame. “He's won the [UEFA] Champions League, and played with big clubs in England and Germany. We're not surprised he's made the adjustment this quickly to Major League Soccer.
"... There’s more good things to come.”
Historic start
The Quakes, meanwhile, are reaching record-breaking levels in 2026.
With Saturday's result, San Jose improved to nine wins in their first 10 games. They're the first MLS team of the post-shootout era (2000) to achieve that feat.
And by winning their first five road games of the season, they equaled the joint-record set by Red Bull New York (2022) and LA Galaxy (1998).
“I give our team high marks for the character they have, and the desire to win and get a result,” said Arena. “A lot of credit to our players to get back in the game.”
The Quakes now sit solidly at the top of the early-season Supporters’ Shield standings with 27 points - three clear of reigning Western Conference champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Still, they know there is a long season with many challenges ahead.
“It’s difficult to play in MLS,” Werner said. “You can see it in several games: everyone can beat each other.”
“We won today, and if we keep going like that, it can be and it will be a good season for us.”