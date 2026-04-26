Red-hot Timo Werner helps San Jose make more history

Timo Werner is keeping the historically good vibes going in San Jose .

Werner stepped up big in the second half after the Quakes fell behind 2-1 at Energizer Park. The 30-year-old potted a penalty kick to equalize, then slid home a highlight-reel volley in the 83rd minute to secure the three points.

The German superstar stayed red-hot in Saturday's 3-2 win at St. Louis CITY SC , scoring his first MLS brace and adding an assist.

“He's an experienced player. He's played in World Cups,” manager Bruce Arena said postgame. “He's won the [UEFA] Champions League, and played with big clubs in England and Germany. We're not surprised he's made the adjustment this quickly to Major League Soccer.

In total, he has 4g/5a in just over 450 minutes.

Werner has now produced at least a goal and an assist in three straight games, becoming the first Earthquakes player ever to do so.

undefeated on the road ⚔️ back home tuesday for @opencup round of 16 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gL3fTtMqrM

Historic start

The Quakes, meanwhile, are reaching record-breaking levels in 2026.

With Saturday's result, San Jose improved to nine wins in their first 10 games. They're the first MLS team of the post-shootout era (2000) to achieve that feat.

And by winning their first five road games of the season, they equaled the joint-record set by Red Bull New York (2022) and LA Galaxy (1998).

“I give our team high marks for the character they have, and the desire to win and get a result,” said Arena. “A lot of credit to our players to get back in the game.”

The Quakes now sit solidly at the top of the early-season Supporters’ Shield standings with 27 points - three clear of reigning Western Conference champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Still, they know there is a long season with many challenges ahead.

“It’s difficult to play in MLS,” Werner said. “You can see it in several games: everyone can beat each other.”