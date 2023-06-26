Team of the Matchday: DC United, St. Louis make moves in Matchday 21

D.C. United and St. Louis CITY SC earned some of the biggest results from Matchday 21, resulting in prominent real estate in the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Wayne Rooney’s Black-and-Red ended FC Cincinnati’s 10-game unbeaten run, earning a 3-0 win at Audi Field over the Supporters’ Shield leaders. Center back Derrick Williams scored his first MLS goal, while midfielder Mateusz Klich tallied an assist while driving play forward.
St. Louis returned to the top of the Western Conference table with a 2-1 win at the San Jose Earthquakes, powered by a brace from striker Samuel Adeniran as he returned from loan. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki, with eight saves, continued his fantastic debut season with the expansion club.
New England Revolution striker Bobby Wood had 1g/1a in a 2-1 win over Toronto FC, and Philadelphia Union striker Julián Carranza reached the 10-goal mark with his tally in a 4-1 win over Inter Miami CF.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ryan Gauld shined in a left wingback role, producing 1g/2a in their head-turning 3-2 win at LAFC. New York Red Bulls midfielder Frankie Amaya was fantastic off the bench, notching a brace in their 4-0 rout of Atlanta United. Chicago Fire FC midfielder Fabian Herbers also remained red-hot by scoring the game-winner in their 1-0 win at Sporting Kansas City.
Real Salt Lake center back Justen Glad’s 98th-minute golazo salvaged a 2-2 draw for the club, a highlight-reel moment in the homegrown defender’s 200th regular-season appearance. Austin FC center back Julio Cascante keeps producing for the Verde & Black, scoring the capper in a 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Roman Bürki (STL) - Derrick Williams (DC), Justen Glad (RSL), Julio Cascante (ATX) - Ryan Gauld (VAN), Frankie Amaya (RBNY), Mateusz Klich (DC), Fabian Herbers (CHI) - Samuel Adeniran (STL), Bobby Wood (NE), Julián Carranza (PHI)
Coach: Wayne Rooney (DC)
Bench: Djordje Petrovic (NE), Maxime Chanot (NYC), Andrés Cubas (VAN), Keaton Parks (NYC), Diego Luna (RSL), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Lucas Zelarayán (CLB), Evander (POR), Carlos Vela (LAFC)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.