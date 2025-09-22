Team of the Matchday: Messi marvels, LAFC's star duo dominates 

As awards season approaches, stars set records in the chase for glory to earn their spot in the Matchday 35 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Lionel Messi continued his quest for back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over D.C. United, tallying 2g/1a to take the MLS goal contribution lead and temporarily put himself alone atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race (22 goals).

A day later, Denis Bouanga tied the Herons’ captain atop the Golden Boot peak in LAFC’s second straight 4-1 triumph over Real Salt Lake. The Gabon international netted his second hat trick in three matches to become the first player in league history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons.

MLS-record signing Son Heung-Min provided two assists for Bouanga on either side of his own long-range, game-winning strike, as the duo made LAFC the first team in league history to have a player record a hat trick in three consecutive matches.

Perennial MLS MVP candidate Evander kept himself in the race with a hat trick of assists to lead FC Cincinnati past LA Galaxy, 3-2, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Martín Ojeda became the first Orlando City player to join the 30-goal contribution club, netting a brace within three minutes to push the Lions to a 3-2 home win over Nashville SC.

Meanwhile at Yankee Stadium, Pascal Jansen's New York City FC snapped Charlotte FC’s nine-game winning streak and booked their place in the postseason with a 2-0 victory courtesy of a pair of penalties from Alonso Martínez, who became the third player in league history to record at least 10 game-winning goals in a single season.