DC United sign homegrown forward Oscar Avilez

D.C. United have signed homegrown forward Oscar Avilez through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030, the club announced Thursday.

The 15-year-old joined D.C. United's academy in November 2024, since recording 12g/6a in 39 appearances for the Black-and-Red across the U-15, U-16 and U-18 levels.

“Oscar’s journey is a reflection of the investment and infrastructure we’ve built across our academy,” said managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut.

“The close proximity of our academy to the first team and the resources provided through our residential program have allowed him to accelerate his growth in a supportive and professional environment. At just 15 years old, our focus will be on protecting Oscar’s development and surrounding him with the right tools, people, and structure to ensure his long-term success.”

Avilez is the 22nd homegrown signing in club history, joining Jackson Hopkins, Gavin Turner and Kristian Fletcher on the current roster.

Internationally, Avilez received his first U.S. Under-16 Youth National Team call-up in September.

“Oscar’s talent creates this opportunity, but his commitment, sacrifice and hard work have made this a reality for him. He has consistently displayed his potential on the pitch, and he has the character to continue to develop and make an impact at the next level,” said director of academy and player development Kevin Flanagan.