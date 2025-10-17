USA roster: 11 MLS players called up for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Additionally, six MLS NEXT Pro players were also named to the roster.

United States U-17 men's national team head coach Gonzalo Segares has named 11 MLS players to his 21-man squad for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup will feature 48 teams, with the top two teams from each group (24 teams) and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the Round of 32.

The US will play their three Group I games at Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

MLS highlights

Cavan Sullivan made a milestone first-ever MLS start for the Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union this season, becoming the second-youngest player in league history (15 years and 280 days) to start a match. Last year, the homegrown phenom set the record as the youngest debutant in MLS history, earning that distinction at 14 years and 293 days.

New York Red Bulls homegrown Julian Hall, who, in 2024, became the second-youngest goal scorer in MLS history (16 years, 87 days), also became the second-youngest goal scorer in Leagues Cup history (17 years, 132 days) over the summer when finding the back of the net in RBNY's 1-1 draw with LIGA MX titans CF Monterrey on Aug. 3.