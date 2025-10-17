USA roster: 11 MLS players called up for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

United States U-17 men's national team head coach Gonzalo Segares has named 11 MLS players to his 21-man squad for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.
Additionally, six MLS NEXT Pro players were also named to the roster.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Jack Kortkamp - Sporting Kansas City
- William Lodmell - Sporting Lisbon
- Aidan Stokes - New York Red Bulls
DEFENDERS (6)
- Christopher Cupps - Chicago Fire FC
- Jordan Griffin - Philadelphia Union^
- Pedro Guimaraes - Orange County SC
- Ramiz Hamouda - Birmingham Legion
- Enrique Martinez - LA Galaxy^
- Gio Villa - Real Salt Lake
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Maximo Carrizo - New York City FC
- Luca Moisa - Real Salt Lake
- Cooper Sanchez - Atlanta United
- Cavan Sullivan - Philadelphia Union
- Jude Terry - LAFC
- Mateo Tsakiris - LA Galaxy^
FORWARDS (6)
- Chase Adams - Columbus Crew^
- Mathis Albert - Borussia Dortmund
- Nimfasha Berchimas - Charlotte FC
- Julian Hall - New York Red Bulls
- Jamir Johnson - Philadelphia Union^
- Kellan LeBlanc - Philadelphia Union^
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
^ = MLS NEXT Pro call-ups
Group I schedule
The US will play their three Group I games at Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
- Nov. 5 vs. Burkina Faso - 10:15 am ET | Aspire Zone - Al Rayyan, Qatar
- Nov. 8 vs. Tajikistan - 9:45 am ET | Aspire Zone - Al Rayyan, Qatar
- Nov. 11 vs. Czechia - 9:45 am ET | Aspire Zone - Al Rayyan, Qatar
The FIFA U-17 World Cup will feature 48 teams, with the top two teams from each group (24 teams) and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the Round of 32.
This year's tournament runs from Nov. 3 to Nov. 27.
MLS highlights
Cavan Sullivan made a milestone first-ever MLS start for the Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union this season, becoming the second-youngest player in league history (15 years and 280 days) to start a match. Last year, the homegrown phenom set the record as the youngest debutant in MLS history, earning that distinction at 14 years and 293 days.
New York Red Bulls homegrown Julian Hall, who, in 2024, became the second-youngest goal scorer in MLS history (16 years, 87 days), also became the second-youngest goal scorer in Leagues Cup history (17 years, 132 days) over the summer when finding the back of the net in RBNY's 1-1 draw with LIGA MX titans CF Monterrey on Aug. 3.
Chicago Fire FC homegrown defender Christopher Cupps also entered the record books in 2025, becoming the youngest starter in club history (16 years, 342 days) while helping the 10-man Fire salvage a 0-0 draw with Orlando City in May.
U-17 World Cup
The US have qualified for record 19th FIFA U-17 World Cup, highlighted by a program-best fourth-place finish during the 1999 edition of the tournament.
Segares' side qualified for the World Cup during the Concacaf qualifying process held last February in Costa Rica.
Roster notes
The roster features players from 15 clubs, including 17 from 11 different Major League Soccer sides. The Philadelphia Union leads the way with four selections, followed by two each from LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls, and Real Salt Lake.
Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2008, are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.