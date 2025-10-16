LAFC sign Nathan Ordaz to contract extension

LAFC have signed homegrown forward Nathan Ordaz to a contract extension through 2029 with an option for 2030, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old joined the Black & Gold's first team in April 2022 after featuring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2 and former affiliate Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship.

Since then, Ordaz has netted 10g/8a across 80 matches in all competitions while helping LAFC lift the 2024 US Open Cup.

In the midst of a career-best 5g/5a league campaign in 2025, Ordaz recently placed eighth in this year's 22 Under 22 rankings.

Internationally, Ordaz has been capped nine times by El Salvador.

“Nathan embodies the qualities we value most in our young players at LAFC,” said co-president & GM John Thorrington. “We are incredibly proud that he is one of our own — having come through our partner club LAFC SoCal and developed within our academy before establishing his place in the first team and with the El Salvador National Team.