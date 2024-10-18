Luis Suárez open to Inter Miami return in 2025: "I would be delighted"

Will there be more to come from Luis Suárez in an Inter Miami CF jersey in 2025?

"I wanted to finish the best way possible, showing the club I have enthusiasm. I feel well physically and I have the desire to continue being a part of the history of this club."

"I know my lawyer is speaking with the club," Suárez told reporters on the eve of Miami's Decision Day match vs. the New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). "But with the peace of mind of finishing the season.

The legendary Uruguayan striker, who signed with the Herons in December through the 2024 MLS season, opened the door to that possibility on Friday by stating he'd be "delighted" to return next year.

"It’s up to the club," Suárez said. "For me, I would be delighted."

According to the 37-year-old, the ball is now in Miami's court on whether a deal gets done.

With 18g/7a in 2024, Suárez has done just that, playing a huge role in the club's Supporters' Shield-winning campaign – particularly during superstar Lionel Messi 's extended injury absence over the summer.

Big Four back for more?

Suárez's return would most certainly mean another year of Miami's "Big Four" consisting of El Pistolero, Messi and fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Messi and Busquets have guaranteed contracts through the end of next season, while Alba has an option for 2025.

"I'm enjoying myself," Suárez said of his reunion with Messi. "You have to enjoy having the best player in the world – not only myself, but all his teammates who train with him every day.