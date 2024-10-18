Matchday

Luis Suárez open to Inter Miami return in 2025: "I would be delighted"

Jaime Uribarri

Will there be more to come from Luis Suárez in an Inter Miami CF jersey in 2025?

The legendary Uruguayan striker, who signed with the Herons in December through the 2024 MLS season, opened the door to that possibility on Friday by stating he'd be "delighted" to return next year.

"I know my lawyer is speaking with the club," Suárez told reporters on the eve of Miami's Decision Day match vs. the New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). "But with the peace of mind of finishing the season.

"I wanted to finish the best way possible, showing the club I have enthusiasm. I feel well physically and I have the desire to continue being a part of the history of this club."

Suárez' stellar season

With 18g/7a in 2024, Suárez has done just that, playing a huge role in the club's Supporters' Shield-winning campaign – particularly during superstar Lionel Messi's extended injury absence over the summer.

According to the 37-year-old, the ball is now in Miami's court on whether a deal gets done.

"It’s up to the club," Suárez said. "For me, I would be delighted."

Big Four back for more?

Suárez's return would most certainly mean another year of Miami's "Big Four" consisting of El Pistolero, Messi and fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Messi and Busquets have guaranteed contracts through the end of next season, while Alba has an option for 2025.

"I'm enjoying myself," Suárez said of his reunion with Messi. "You have to enjoy having the best player in the world – not only myself, but all his teammates who train with him every day.

"We're privileged, and so are all the people who have the chance to see him, the people who travel across the United States just to see him. It says a lot about him."

MLS Cup quest

The Big Four have already made history in 2024, capturing the Supporters' Shield and needing a Decision Day win on Saturday to break the MLS single-season points season.

The Herons kick off their quest for a first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a standalone match on Friday, October 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

"We don't consider ourselves favorites, but we have to be strong at home since every game will be decided here," Suárez said of the Herons, who will enjoy home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, leading up to MLS Cup on Dec. 7.

"There's a reason why we earned the most points."

Jaime Uribarri
Inter Miami CF Luis Suárez Matchday

