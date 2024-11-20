Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy named 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Wilfried Nancy has been named the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, concluding a stellar year at the helm of the Columbus Crew .

Nancy led Columbus to a record-breaking campaign, setting club marks in points (66) and goals scored (72), and tying the team record for wins (19). The 2023 MLS Cup champions finished the regular season with a league-best +32 goal differential and were second in the Supporters’ Shield standings – their highest rank since 2009.

In 2024, Columbus joined Inter Miami CF as the only two teams to win at least nine games at home and away. The Crew were also the first team since the Philadelphia Union in 2022 to score at least 70 goals while allowing 40 or fewer goals in a single season.

Outside of MLS competition, Nancy and the Crew won the Leagues Cup 2024 title with a 3-1 victory over LAFC, qualifying them for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. They also reached the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final after eliminating LIGA MX sides CF Monterrey and Tigres UANL.