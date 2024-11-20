Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy named 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Wilfried Nancy has been named the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, concluding a stellar year at the helm of the Columbus Crew.
Nancy led Columbus to a record-breaking campaign, setting club marks in points (66) and goals scored (72), and tying the team record for wins (19). The 2023 MLS Cup champions finished the regular season with a league-best +32 goal differential and were second in the Supporters’ Shield standings – their highest rank since 2009.
In 2024, Columbus joined Inter Miami CF as the only two teams to win at least nine games at home and away. The Crew were also the first team since the Philadelphia Union in 2022 to score at least 70 goals while allowing 40 or fewer goals in a single season.
Outside of MLS competition, Nancy and the Crew won the Leagues Cup 2024 title with a 3-1 victory over LAFC, qualifying them for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. They also reached the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final after eliminating LIGA MX sides CF Monterrey and Tigres UANL.
Nancy is the first Crew coach to win the award since its namesake, Sigi Schmid, in 2008. A Coach of the Year finalist in each of the last three seasons, the Frenchman joined Columbus in December 2022 after leading CF Montréal (2021-22).
Coach of the Year is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Nancy beat out fellow finalists Gerardo 'Tata' Martino (Inter Miami CF) and Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids).
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Wilfried Nancy (CLB)
43.03%
38.80%
38.24%
40.02%
2. Gerardo 'Tata' Martino (MIA)
24.85%
36.00%
38.24%
33.03%
3. Chris Armas (COL)
7.88%
6.00%
5.88%
6.59%
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year winners
- 2024: Wilfried Nancy - Columbus Crew
- 2023: Pat Noonan - FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Jim Curtin - Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Bruce Arena - New England Revolution
- 2020: Jim Curtin - Philadelphia Union
- 2019: Bob Bradley - LAFC
- 2018: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino - Atlanta United
- 2017: Greg Vanney - Toronto FC
- 2016: Oscar Pareja - FC Dallas
- 2015: Jesse Marsch - New York Red Bulls
- 2014: Ben Olsen - D.C. United
- 2013: Caleb Porter - Portland Timbers
- 2012: Frank Yallop - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2011: Bruce Arena - LA Galaxy
- 2010: Schellas Hyndman - FC Dallas
- 2009: Bruce Arena - LA Galaxy
- 2008: Sigi Schmid - Columbus Crew
- 2007: Preki - Chivas USA
- 2006: Bob Bradley - Chivas USA
- 2005: Dominic Kinnear - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Greg Andrulis - Columbus Crew
- 2003: Dave Sarachan - Chicago Fire FC
- 2002: Steve Nicol - New England Revolution
- 2001: Frank Yallop - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Bob Gansler - Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Sigi Schmid - LA Galaxy
- 1998: Bob Bradley - Chicago Fire FC
- 1997: Bruce Arena - D.C. United
- 1996: Thomas Rongen - Tampa Bay Mutiny