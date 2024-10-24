MLS announces 2024 Year-End Awards finalists

Major League Soccer today announced finalists for the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the league’s top performers during the regular season.
Among the finalists are individuals representing 15 MLS clubs, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2024 Cup Playoffs. Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF are the most represented club (six finalists), followed by Columbus Crew (five) and LAFC (three).
The below finalists (in alphabetical order) earned the highest average votes from the following groups:
- MLS players
- MLS club technical staff
- Select media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2024 MLS regular season
Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalists
Given to the Most Valuable Player in MLS during the 2024 regular season.
- Benteke, Christian - D.C. United
- Evander - Portland Timbers
- Hernández, Cucho - Columbus Crew
- Messi, Lionel - Inter Miami CF
- Suárez, Luis - Inter Miami CF
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Finalists
Given to the top MLS head coach during the 2024 regular season.
- Armas, Chris - Colorado Rapids
- Martino, Gerardo ‘Tata’ - Inter Miami CF
- Nancy, Wilfried - Columbus Crew
MLS Newcomer of the Year Finalists
“Newcomer” is defined as a player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2024.
- Orellano, Luca - FC Cincinnati
- Pec, Gabriel - LA Galaxy
- Suárez, Luis - Inter Miami CF
MLS Young Player of the Year Finalists
Given to the best young player in MLS during the 2024 regular season. Eligible players must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2002.
- Gómez, Diego - Inter Miami CF
- Luna, Diego - Real Salt Lake
- Olivera, Cristian - LAFC
MLS Defender of the Year Finalists
Given to the best defender in MLS during the 2024 regular season.
- Alba, Jordi - Inter Miami CF
- Moreira, Steven - Columbus Crew
- Ragen, Jackson - Seattle Sounders FC
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists
Given to the best goalkeeper in MLS during the 2024 regular season.
- Kahlina, Kristijan - Charlotte FC
- Lloris, Hugo - LAFC
- Schulte, Patrick - Columbus Crew
MLS Comeback Player of the Year Finalists
Honors an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity, thus missing a significant portion of the 2023 season, and shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2024 season.
- Lod, Robin - Minnesota United FC
- Moralez, Maxi - New York City FC
- Morgan, Lewis - New York Red Bulls
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award Finalists
Honors an MLS player who showed outstanding dedication to charitable efforts and serving the community during the 2024 season.
- Farrell, Andrew - New England Revolution
- Nagbe, Darlington - Columbus Crew
- Sánchez, Ilie - LAFC
MLS Referee of the Year Finalists
Best performing head referee of the 2024 MLS season.
- Fischer, Drew
- Gonzales, Guido
- Szpala, Lukasz
MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Finalists
Best performing assistant referee of the 2024 MLS season.
- Atkins, Kyle
- Brown, Logan
- Hanson, Jeremy