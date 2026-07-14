Southern rivals! Nashville host Atlanta for MLS restart

It's an all-Southern affair on Friday night, as Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC host Atlanta United as the MLS season resumes following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Standings

1st in Eastern Conference

33 points (10W-1L-3D)

Last game

Nashville entered the World Cup break on an eight-game unbeaten run, and most recently secured a 2-1 win over New York City FC.

Center backs Maxwell Woledzi and Jeisson Palacios got the goals, showing the Music City club is far more than their three Designated Players in attack.

Players to watch

Hany Mukhtar: Recently voted to his fifth MLS All-Star Game, the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is off to a flying start with 6g/5a.

Recently voted to his fifth MLS All-Star Game, the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is off to a flying start with 6g/5a. Sam Surridge: Despite only playing eight games this season, Surridge (9g/0a) is squarely in contention for the Golden Boot presented by Audi and was named MLS Player of the Month for February and March.

Despite only playing eight games this season, Surridge (9g/0a) is squarely in contention for the Golden Boot presented by Audi and was named MLS Player of the Month for February and March. Brian Schwake: In the midst of a breakout season, Schwake has been one of the league's top goalkeepers and was rewarded with his first-ever All-Star selection.

Need to know

Nashville entered the World Cup pause on a historic pace and they've got a league-best four All-Stars to show for it, as well as a Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year candidate in B.J. Callaghan on the sidelines.