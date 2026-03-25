Nashville SC's Sam Surridge named Player of the Month

Off to a torrid start to the season, Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge has been named the MLS Player of the Month for February and March 2026.

The English No. 9 appeared in four games (three starts) during February and March, recording two braces (February 21 vs. New England Revolution and March 7 vs. Minnesota United FC) and one hat trick (March 21 vs. Orlando City).

The hat trick vs. Orlando marked Surridge's fourth in his regular-season career, tied for the third-most in MLS history within a player’s first 75 games, trailing only Josef Martínez (six) and Stern John (five). For his efforts, Surridge earned MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for the second time in his career.

With a league-leading seven goals, Surridge is tied for the second-most in MLS history through a club’s opening five games, behind only Landon Donovan for the LA Galaxy in 2008 (eight). He also leads MLS in multi-goal games (three) and is tied for the most goal contributions (seven).

In his last 25 regular-season games, Surridge has scored 25 times for Nashville. Since the start of 2024, his 43 regular-season goals are the third-most in MLS behind Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi (53) and LAFC's Denis Bouanga (45).

The striker's electric form has helped Nashville lead the early Supporters' Shield standings (13 points, 4W-0L-1D record), ranking second in goal differential (plus-11) and tied for second in goals scored (13).

Surridge joins Hany Mukhtar (twice) as the only players in Nashville history to earn MLS Player of the Month honors. Surridge is the first English-born player to be named MLS Player of the Month since Wayne Rooney took home the honor for D.C. United (October 2018).

Surridge and Nashville return to action following the FIFA international window when they travel to face Chicago Fire FC on April 4 (8:30 pm ET, Apple TV).