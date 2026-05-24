Nashville SC enter World Cup pause on historic pace

The Supporters' Shield leaders through the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause? That title belongs to Nashville SC.
Hany Mukhtar & Co. ensured that with Saturday night's 2-1 home victory over New York City FC, which gave them a league-best 33 points (10W-1L-3D record).
That pace is tied for the third-best in MLS history through 14 matches. All previous teams to reach this mark have won that season's Supporters' Shield title.
Most points through 14 matches
- 35 points – 2001 Miami Fusion
- 34 points – 1998 LA Galaxy
- 33 points – 2026 Nashville SC
- 33 points – 2023 FC Cincinnati
- 33 points – 2010 LA Galaxy
- 33 points – 2000 Kansas City Wizards
Nashville, who made the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals earlier this season, have accomplished this amid key early-season injuries.
Midfielders Patrick Yazbek and Eddi Tagseth have missed time, as have right back Andy Nájar and striker Sam Surridge.
Surridge returned to action vs. NYCFC. He's scored a team-high nine goals alongside fellow Designated Players Hany Mukhtar (6g/5a) and Cristian Espinoza (3g/8a).
Winter signings Warren Madrigal and Maxwell Woledzi have stepped up, and Brian Schwake has thrived in his first season as Nashville's starting goalkeeper.
"I'm really proud of the group and the mentality that they’re putting in, the contributions that we’re getting from multiple players, and the amount of experience in big games that guys are getting," said head coach B.J. Callaghan.
"I think that’s going to pay real big dividends for us as we go into the second part of the season."
Nashville return to action on July 17, when they welcome Atlanta United to GEODIS Park (8 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes). That match is part of the league's restart, just ahead of the World Cup final.