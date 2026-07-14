New England Revolution sign Peyton Miller to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New England Revolution have signed homegrown defender Peyton Miller to a contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old US youth international is under contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

Since making his first-team debut in 2024, Miller has become a cornerstone of the Revs' starting XI, with the ability to play anywhere up and down the left side of the field.

He's made 52 appearances for New England across all competitions, tallying 5g/5a during that span.

"Peyton Miller is one of the most promising players our Pro Pathway has produced and a tremendous example to all the young players rising through our program today," said general manager and chief soccer officer Chris Tierney.