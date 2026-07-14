Vancouver Whitecaps eliminate Cavalry FC to reach CanChamp semifinals

Vancouver Whitecaps FC advanced to the 2026 Canadian Championship semifinals, earning a 1-1 draw with Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in Monday's quarterfinal second leg at ATCO Field to secure a 5-2 aggregate victory.

The result sets up an all-MLS semifinal against CF Montréal, who defeated CPL side Vancouver FC 4-2 on aggregate in their quarterfinal series.

The Whitecaps entered Monday's away leg protecting the commanding 4-1 aggregate advantage they built in Leg 1 at Swangard Stadium, thanks to second-half goals from Thomas Müller, Brian White and Rayan Elloumi.

Cavalry broke the scoreless deadlock in the 75th minute when Harry Paton picked out Ali Musse with a cross into the box, and the forward headed home from close range.

But the Whitecaps slammed the door in the 86th minute through Mihail Gherasimencov, whose long-range strike from outside the penalty area beat the goalkeeper and sealed the 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Vancouver are seeking a record fifth straight Voyageurs Cup title. This year's winner qualifies for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

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