Atlanta United sign Chilean defender Paulo Díaz

Díaz is under contract through the 2028 season with options for 2029 and 2030. He arrives on a free transfer after spending the previous seven seasons at Argentine powerhouse River Plate.

"Paulo is a player who will bring toughness, competition and a winning mentality to our group," said Chris Henderson, Atlanta's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

"He’s a center back who has a good feel for the game and understands the moments to be aggressive or hold the line defensively. He brings great experience at the club and international level and fits the style that we want to play at Atlanta United. We’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta."