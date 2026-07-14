Atlanta United sign Chilean defender Paulo Díaz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed Chilean international defender Paulo Díaz, the club announced Tuesday.
Díaz is under contract through the 2028 season with options for 2029 and 2030. He arrives on a free transfer after spending the previous seven seasons at Argentine powerhouse River Plate.
"Paulo is a player who will bring toughness, competition and a winning mentality to our group," said Chris Henderson, Atlanta's chief soccer officer and sporting director.
"He’s a center back who has a good feel for the game and understands the moments to be aggressive or hold the line defensively. He brings great experience at the club and international level and fits the style that we want to play at Atlanta United. We’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta."
Díaz has contributed 27 goals and 11 assists in 364 club appearances (all competitions). He's featured in the first divisions of Chile, Argentina and Saudi Arabia, and has won eight titles during his career.
At the international level, Díaz has scored once in 56 caps with Chile.
Díaz is Atlanta's second defender signed during the summer transfer window. They recently acquired Paraguay international Júnior Alonso after he played for Atlético Mineiro in Brazil’s Série A.
Returning from the World Cup break, Atlanta are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 11 points. They resume play on Friday evening at Nashville SC (8:10 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker