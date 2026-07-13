Atlanta United sign defender Júnior Alonso

"He’s a natural leader, reads the game very well, and brings great experience from South America and Europe at the club and international level, recently representing Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta."

"Júnior is a hard-working defender who will help add solidity and stability to our backline," said Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

The 33-year-old spent the previous two seasons at Atlético Mineiro in Brazil’s Série A.

Alonso, who recently helped Paraguay reach the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , arrives on a free transfer.

Atlanta United have signed defender Júnior Alonso through the 2028-29 season, the club announced Monday.

Strength and stability in the backline 💪 pic.twitter.com/loR8bq9cZW

Alonso has contributed 9g/15a in 422 club matches across all competitions, competing in the first divisions of Paraguay, France, Spain, Argentina, Brazil and Russia.

He's spent the majority of his career with Atlético Mineiro, where he played 240 matches across three stints with the club from 2020-26 and won both league and Brazilian Cup titles in 2021.

Alonso started his career with Cerro Porteño in Paraguay and has also competed for Celta de Vigo, Boca Juniors, Lille and Krasnodar.

Internationally, Alonso has 3g/3a in 76 appearances for Paraguay. He is an international teammate of Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón.

Returning from the World Cup break, Atlanta are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 11 points. They resume play on Friday evening at Nashville SC (8:10 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes).