Matchday 16 watch guide! What to know as MLS returns

Goodbye (soon), 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hello (again), 2026 MLS regular season.
League action resumes this week following a nearly two-month pause, with six must-see games on Thursday and Friday night setting the stage for a thrilling second half of the season.
Here's what to know as MLS returns with a bang before Sunday's World Cup final.
CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC
- WHEN: Thursday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Things get started with one of MLS's fiercest rivalries, as Canadian Classique foes CF Montréal and Toronto FC both eye a statement performance to get back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture.
Will club-record signing Josh Sargent step up for the visitors at Stade Saputo? Or will Montréal striker Daniel Ríos set the tone for the hosts?
At the 2026 World Cup, Toronto's Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio helped fuel Canada's historic run to the Round of 16.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- WHEN: Thursday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
This clash took on even greater significance when Chicago Fire FC announced the arrival of legendary striker Robert Lewandowski late last month.
Should Lewandowski make his Fire debut, he could face former Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Müller, who leads Western Conference leaders Vancouver into Soldier Field.
For World Cup tie-ins, Fire center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi was stellar for South Africa, while Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter played a key role with the United States.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City
- WHEN: Thursday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Another rivalry takes center stage when St. Louis CITY welcome Sporting Kansas City to Energizer Park.
Expect a heated battle between Midwest rivals eyeing a second-half turnaround following an offseason of change.
Sporting KC striker Dejan Joveljić hopes to score in a third straight matchup against a St. Louis side that's led by midfielder Marcel Hartel, who has a team-best five goal contributions (3g/2a).
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers
- WHEN: Thursday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Fresh off hosting six World Cup matches, Seattle remains in the spotlight as the site of the latest Cascadia Cup derby.
The Sounders take on the Timbers in a high-stakes affair that always brings out the best in these bitter rivals.
Jesús Ferreira and Albert Rusnák help lead the home side, while Kristoffer Velde and David Da Costa will look to spoil the party at Lumen Field.
Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
- WHEN: Friday, 8:10 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes
Nashville SC will look to pick up where they left off, leading the Supporters' Shield race with an MLS-best 33 points (10W-1L-3D record).
The Designated Player trio of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza paces Nashville, who made the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals earlier this year.
They'll face an Atlanta United side counting on top scorer Alexey Miranchuk and Paraguayan World Cup veteran Miguel Almirón to help push back into the playoff race.
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
- WHEN: Friday, 10:25 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes
El Tráfico. Two words that have become synonymous with must-see soccer.
The LA Galaxy and LAFC always deliver on the big stage, and the World Cup vibes still lingering in the air will surely add to the intensity.
There's star power galore, especially with the Black & Gold's fearsome duo of South Korean icon Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga commanding the attack.
For the Galaxy, legendary German playmaker Marco Reus pulls the strings alongside Joseph Paintsil.
Polymarket Insights
MLS returns to action in Matchday 16 with a slew of thrilling matchups on Thursday and Friday.
Who will come out on top? Which teams are favored? Is there an upset brewing?
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