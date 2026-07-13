Matchday 16 watch guide! What to know as MLS returns

Goodbye (soon), 2026 FIFA World Cup . Hello (again), 2026 MLS regular season.

Here's what to know as MLS returns with a bang before Sunday's World Cup final.

League action resumes this week following a nearly two-month pause, with six must-see games on Thursday and Friday night setting the stage for a thrilling second half of the season.

CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC

WHEN: Thursday, 7:30 pm ET

Thursday, 7:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV

Things get started with one of MLS's fiercest rivalries, as Canadian Classique foes CF Montréal and Toronto FC both eye a statement performance to get back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture.

Will club-record signing Josh Sargent step up for the visitors at Stade Saputo? Or will Montréal striker Daniel Ríos set the tone for the hosts?