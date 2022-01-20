Sources: FC Dallas, DC United agree potential record-setting trade for USMNT's Paul Arriola

The trade would be worth $2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), shattering previous MLS records. There could also be incentives or other assets included in the final deal.

MLSsoccer.com previously reported that FC Dallas and Charlotte FC had offered packages around $2 million GAM, while Liga MX's Club America made a handful of bids for Arriola but never reached an agreement with D.C. United.

Arriola, 26, is a Designated Player with D.C., acquired in 2017 from Liga MX's Club Tijuana. He has made 89 MLS appearances, adding 20g/16a. Last season he had six goals and four assists in 20 games, returning from an injury he sustained on loan with Swansea City in England’s Championship during the winter.

The winger has 42 appearances with the USMNT, establishing himself as a regular contributor under Gregg Berhalter.