Sources: DC United receive potential-record setting trade offers for Paul Arriola

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Charlotte FC and FC Dallas have made potential MLS record-setting trade offers for D.C. United winger Paul Arriola, sources tell MLSSoccer.com.

The offers would be worth around $2 million in General Allocation Money, with more guaranteed money and potential package than current records. Nothing has been agreed upon with any MLS club at the time of publication.

D.C. United have also received multiple offers from Liga MX's Club America, who are keen to sign the winger as well. Nothing has been agreed upon with America yet, either. The Athletic's Pablo Maurer reported offers from unnamed MLS clubs, while ESPN's Herculez Gomez and TUDN's Michele Giannone have reported on Club America's chase of Arriola.

Arriola, 26, is a Designated Player with D.C., acquired in 2017 from Liga MX's Club Tijuana. He has made 89 MLS appearances, adding 20g/16a. Last season he had six goals and four assists in 20 games, returning from an injury he sustained on loan with Swansea City in England’s Championship during the winter.

The winger has 42 appearances with the US men's national team, a regular contributor under Gregg Berhalter.

A potential intra-MLS deal for Arriola is expected to set records if ever finalized. The current mark for most guaranteed money was when the New York Red Bulls acquired Lewis Morgan for $1.2m GAM up-front this winter. The biggest total package sent, after incentives were triggered, was when Dom Dwyer was acquired by Orlando City SC in 2017. That ended up being worth $1.6m combined GAM and TAM.

Expansion clubs are given extra allocation money in their inaugural season. Charlotte have not yet dipped into their reserves for a big trade. Meanwhile, Dallas received extra GAM from the club-record transfer of Ricardo Pepi, as well as previous transfers of homegrown talent in recent years, like Tanner Tessmann (Venezia) and Bryan Reynolds (Roma).

Club America are among Liga MX’s biggest and most storied teams. They just kicked off their 2021-22 Clausura campaign. America finished atop the Apertura regular-season standings but were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Arriola would count as a domestic player in Mexico. He previously spent time in the league with Xolos, where he began his professional career.

