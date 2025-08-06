Thomas Müller! Bayern Munich, Germany legend joins Vancouver Whitecaps

A Bayern Munich and German national team legend has arrived in MLS, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday they've signed attacking midfielder Thomas Müller as a free agent.

"This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership – a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver."

"He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team. Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious.

"Thomas is a world-class player – the ultimate raumdeuter; interpreter of space – known for his elite chance creation, unmatched spatial awareness, and relentless off-the-ball movement," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO & sporting director.

To complete the deal, Vancouver acquired Müller's Discovery Priority from FC Cincinnati in exchange for up to $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). That transaction includes $300k guaranteed GAM across this season and next, as well as $100k conditional GAM.

Müller is under contract for the remainder of the 2025 season with a Designated Player option for 2026.

German icon

Müller won 33 titles with Bayern, all while recording 250 goals and 276 assists in 756 matches across all competitions. His trophy haul includes 13 Bundesliga crowns, two UEFA Champions Leagues and two FIFA Club World Cups. He earned three Bundesliga Team of the Season nods as well.

With Germany, Müller produced 45 goals and 41 assists in 131 caps (third-most in program history). He helped them win the 2014 FIFA World Cup and claimed the 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot. Müller announced his international retirement after UEFA Euro 2024.

"I’m looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship," said Müller. "I’ve heard great things about the city, but first and foremost, I’m coming to win.