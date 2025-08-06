LAFC set MLS transfer record with Son Heung-min signing

MLS has established a new incoming transfer record for the third time in nearly nine months.
The latest benchmark was set Wednesday when LAFC acquired Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur for reportedly up to $26.5 million. The South Korean forward arrives after spending the past decade starring in the English Premier League.
Before Son's landmark move, the MLS incoming transfer record was set twice in the buildup to the 2025 season – first when FC Cincinnati landed Kévin Denkey (reported $16.2 million) and then when Atlanta United signed Emmanuel Latte Lath (reported $22 million plus add-ons).
Below are all three marquee signings, as MLS clubs flex their spending power in the global market.
- Reported fee: Up to $26.5 million
- When: August 6, 2025
- Previous club: Tottenham Hotspur (England)
One of the greatest players in Asian and Premier League history, Son brings a global pedigree to the Black & Gold. The South Korean international is a Tottenham legend who captained them as they won the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League, ending the club's 17-year trophy wait.
- Reported fee: $22 million plus add-ons
- When: February 4, 2025
- Previous club: Middlesbrough FC (England)
Atlanta opened the checkbooks in a major way ahead of the 2025 campaign, acquiring Latte Lath after he contended for the EFL Championship Golden Boot. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international striker is their leading scorer this year, using his speed and finishing instincts to great effect.
- Reported fee: $16.2 million
- When: November 21, 2024
- Previous club: Cercle Brugge (Belgium)
Cincinnati are led by a one-two punch of Denkey and Evander, who arrived for a combined $28 million-plus over the winter. The 24-year-old Togo international striker has already reached double-digit goals as Cincy chase a Supporters' Shield title.