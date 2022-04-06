Should LAFC re-sign Vela? Will Brenner come good in Cincy? Answering midweek mailbag questions

It’s been about a month since I had the time to answer some of your questions, but I’m here now so let’s dive in:

I’m going to start off with what is probably my most controversial opinion: I do not think that LAFC should use a Designated Player slot to re-sign Carlos Vela, whose contract expires at the end of June.

It’s not a question of skill – Vela has been excellent this season with 4g/2a in five games, and just this past weekend vs. Orlando he carved out one of the best passes of the year, picking up a secondary assist on Brian Rodriguez’s opener.

But Vela is 33 years old now. He’s never been the fittest guy out there, and since his miraculous 2019 season that’s been borne out on the field. Or, I guess I should say that’s been borne out off the field as Vela started just 19 of 56 regular-season games in 2020 and ‘21, playing in a tick under 1700 minutes. Want to know why the Black & Gold cratered after winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2019? There are lots of reasons, but “Vela was mostly hurt” is a good place to begin the search.

Now, he’s bucked that trend thus far in 2022, with five starts and five games heading into Saturday's El Trafico vs. the LA Galaxy (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes). But he’s already had to be subbed off at the break in one of those, has yet to go the full 90, and… he’s 33! There is no reason to think he’ll be more productive and less injury-prone in his mid-30s than he was in his early 30s. We all know that, in sports, it tends to work in the other direction.

I understand that LAFC will probably make this signing anyway, and I understand why since Vela remains a singular talent when healthy. And if they can get him on a TAM deal, it’s a no-brainer – get that one done in a second.

But DP slots are too valuable to spend on a guy with just 9g/7a in the past two years combined, and a lengthy track record of missing time with injury beyond that. So yes, letting him walk would be a massive risk. From where I sit, though, spending a DP slot to hold onto him would be a bigger one.

Note: LAFC are likely to still have one DP slot open anyway given that Diego Rossi's loan to Turkey’s Fenerbahçe is set to become a permanent move this summer (I'm pretty sure the loan becomes permanent, anyway). And with their other current DP (Rodriguez) officially counting as a Young DP, they have access to all three U22 Initiative slots (all are currently filled) irrespective of how they fill their open DP slot/slots.