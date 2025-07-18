MLS transfers: What every Western Conference team needs this summer

The MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24, which is… well, it’s late. Later than we’re used to, anyway, which means fewer regular season games left by the time reinforcements can actually get on the field.

NOTE: Roster compliance info, including which roster model teams selected, available premium slots and General Allocation Money (GAM) availability, is based on the latest league release from May 8 . Things may have shifted slightly since then, but it’s the cleanest snapshot we’ve got.

Will that matter in practice? We’ll see. But a few teams clearly didn’t want to wait around to find out; there was a real push this spring to get deals done before the window even opened. Still, a handful of clubs have left themselves some room to maneuver. Summer’s not dead yet.

The league shifted the window back to better align with the closing of the major European windows (most shut on Sept. 1; Türkiye always stay open later, and their teams get good deals because of it), though MLS’s window still closes on Aug. 21 – about a week and a half before the big boys stop shopping.

Biggest Need: Midfield playmaker

Roster Model: Designated Player Model

Premium Slots Available: They've got two open U22 Initiative slots.

Austin went big last summer and this past winter, spending a reported $35 million on new signings, almost all of them in the attack.

Naturally, then, they're hanging around the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line based almost entirely upon the strength of their defense and their excellent goalkeeper, Brad Stuver. Even after Wednesday’s win at the LA Galaxy – they scored twice – they’ve got just 17 goals, the worst mark in the league.

What’s gone wrong? The biggest thing is the lack of a true chance creator in central midfield. Brandon Vazquez (who’s sadly done for the year), Osman Bukari and especially Myrto Uzuni aren’t guys who can bend the defense; they’re guys who finish plays off once the defense has been bent. (None of this is a knock on Owen Wolff, by the way – he’s awesome. He’s just not that type of playmaker).

The good news: It’s easy to see what they need. The bad news: Players who can do that don’t tend to come cheap (especially if they’re young, which virtually rules out a U22 signing for the job).