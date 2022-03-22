Rash overreactions to MLS Week 4: Cracks in veteran squads? Dust-ups go mainstream? 

There’s a delicate balance to be had here. Some internal beef can simmer on the back burner and lead to problems down the line, and open warfare on the training pitch risks adding extra bodies to the injury list.

However you don’t have to be too old to recall days past when many treated the opening phases of the MLS campaign as an extended sort of preseason, on the logic that it was far more important to find form and momentum in later months, in order to time a playoff push around the dog days of summer or so. Yes, the calendar is a marathon, but some sprinting (and scrapping) is required as well. Let’s see how the likes of ATX and RSL sustain the intensity over the long haul.