Predictions! Who will win Conference Semifinal matchups?

Sporting KC 's Tim Melia is a perfect 7-for-7 in penalty kick shootouts during his professional career, instilling a fear factor in opponents and confidence in his teammates. That aura blossoms during a history-rich matchup, which sees the visitors advance from the spot after a 1-1 draw ( Alan Pulido redemptive winner, anyone?).

That means heartbreak for Héctor Herrera-led Houston, who won the US Open Cup in late September and have enjoyed a faster-than-expected rebuild under head coach Ben Olsen. But there's something magical brewing in Peter Vermes' squad, which boasts the West's best record since May and pulled off the only Round One upset when downing No. 1 seed (and rival) St. Louis.