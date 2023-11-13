Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinal dates, times & watch info

The four winners reach the Conference Finals on Dec. 2-3, building towards MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9. As always, matches can be viewed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

Round One Best-of-3 series winners have their matchup locked in – Eastern Conference Semifinals are played on Saturday, Nov. 25, while Western Conference Semifinals are played on Sunday, Nov. 26. When matches resume following the FIFA international break, single-elimination returns and there's extra-time/PKs (if needed).

Philadelphia needed only two games to surpass the New England Revolution (No. 5) in Round One, closing out Match 2 on the road despite missing defenders Kai Wagner (suspension) and Jakob Glesnes (injury), as well as striker Julián Carranza (injury). In 2022, the Union won this Conference Semifinal matchup at Subaru Park en route to making the MLS Cup final.

FC Cincinnati , after sweeping New York Red Bulls (No. 8) in Round One, are three games away from becoming the league's ninth Supporters' Shield-MLS Cup double-winning team. Luciano Acosta , the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner, has 1g/2a in the postseason, but Cincy will be without center back Matt Miazga due to yellow-card accumulation.

The other half of this matchup will be determined Sunday evening when Match 3 of the Columbus vs. Atlanta series concludes.

Orlando completed a Round One sweep of Nashville SC (No. 7), as goals from Wilder Cartagena and Iván Angulo powered two separate 1-0 victories and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese posted back-to-back shutouts. The Lions also made the Conference Semifinals in 2020, starting their rise under head coach Óscar Pareja.

Houston Dynamo FC (4) vs. Sporting Kansas City (8)

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 | 7 pm ET

Sunday, Nov. 26 | 7 pm ET Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | FS1, FOX Deportes | TSN, RDS

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | FS1, FOX Deportes | TSN, RDS Where: Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

Houston, after lifting the US Open Cup in late September, dream of adding a second trophy during head coach Ben Olsen's first year at the helm. They squeaked past Real Salt Lake (No. 5) in Match 3, turning to fullback Griffin Dorsey and goalkeeper Steve Clark as their PK heroes. Star midfielder Héctor Herrera has 1g/1a in the playoffs.

Sporting KC swept St. Louis CITY SC (No. 1) in Round One, upsetting their Midwest rival and ending a dream expansion season. Peter Vermes' group, led by striker Alan Pulido, has been the West's best team since May. But their depth will be tested after left back Logan Ndenbe tore his ACL in Match 2.

Seattle Sounders FC (2) vs. LAFC (3)

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 | 9:30 pm ET

Sunday, Nov. 26 | 9:30 pm ET Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass Where: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Seattle were pushed to Match 3 by FC Dallas (No. 7), yet won their Round One series thanks to Albert Rusnák's first-half goal. Veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei has posted two shutouts this postseason, and the Rave Green's veteran know-how has shined even as Nicolás Lodeiro and Raúl Ruidíaz shift to super-sub roles.