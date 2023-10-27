Predictions! Who could win Round One Best-of-3 series?

I'll borrow a line from Matt Doyle : "This is the type of playoff series we’re potentially still referencing 25 years from now." This Midwest rivalry is about to hit 11 on the dial.

Sporting KC have been the West's best team since May and St. Louis lose a Game 3 heartbreaker at home. Bradley Carnell's group have a claim for being the best-ever expansion team, but we get more PK heroics from Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia and Alan Pulido has a monster series. Peter Vermes' playoff experience pays off, too.