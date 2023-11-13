MLS Cup formula? Columbus Crew ride highs, lows into Conference Semifinals

“I don't talk about that with my players,” Nancy declared in his postgame press conference. “It's me talking, we can disagree, but I try to teach them the scoreboard is not important. What is important is what we want to do with the ball and without the ball, and the more and more that they focus on that, the more it's easier for them to stay focused on the task. And this is what happened.”

Wilfried Nancy plays the game his way, however, and the Crew boss said this was his primary message to the squad before their impressive 4-2 defeat of Atlanta United at a rollicking Lower.com Field – with scarcely a mention of the high stakes of this win-or-go-home situation in the decisive Match 3 of their Round One series.

In some sense, it’s bizarre. What could matter more than the score when you’re trying to survive and advance, the name of the game in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

These aren’t words you’d readily expect from the coach of a team staring at a must-win match with their season on the line, as was the case for the Columbus Crew on Sunday night.

This is the way

Nancy is the philosopher king among the eight sides still alive in these playoffs, a low-key ideologue whose system insists upon collective movements and commitments, who asks his players to show generosity with the ball to produce high-flying soccer – and professes to be unbothered when their efforts to do so occasionally lead to generous concessions in their defensive end.

“The first game [a 2-0 victory vs. Atlanta], and this game, we were brave. And for me, this is the big difference,” he said. “I tell my team that we fear no one but we respect everyone. And for me, this is really important, that they stick to that. And today, this is what we did. We were really good to be front foot. We provoked the mistake, and after that, with the ball we were more clean. We could have scored more goals, obviously. But yeah, it was a really, really good game.”

This has made Columbus – the league’s highest-scoring side in the regular season with 67 goals – a neutral’s delight, an entertaining watch regardless of the outcome. While conventional wisdom would suggest this is not a typical hallmark of a title-winning team, Nancy sounds ready and willing to thumb his metaphorical nose at all that risk aversion.

“I know that this is a do-or-die game,” he added. “My job is not to tell them again, because I know that. My job is to give them tools to be able to balance when they're going to have difficult moments, what do we do? And for me, this is what we try to do every time with my team, because we are really demanding with my team in terms of, what we want to do with the ball and without the ball and concept and so on.