Pre-World Cup window: Who were key performers from MLS clubs?

Purely from a results point of view, it wasn’t a great window for Wales – two UEFA Nations League losses, 2-1 to Belgium and a relegation-prompting 1-0 result against Poland, only reinforces that.

But the encouraging sign for Bale is he went the full 90 minutes in that latter match, the first time he’s gone the distance for club or country in several months. That development should help Bale’s push for the Supporters’ Shield with LAFC, where he’s scored twice in his first 11 appearances (two starts).